Race Fans: Renew Your 2020 Month of May Tickets Now!

Those who witnessed Simon Pagenaud's dramatic pass on Lap 199 to win the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will never forget it, and race fans should move just as quickly and decisively to renew their tickets for 2020 Month of May - locked in at 2019 prices - before the deadline of Monday, June 17.

Fans are encouraged to renew or upgrade their Indy 500 tickets at www.ims.com/renew, by calling 317-492-8500 or by visiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Ticket Office. The renewal window will continue through Monday evening, June 17, approximately 500 hours following the checkered flag of the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

These are the best prices of the year for renewals and upgrades, available only during the renewal window to those who attended Month of May events in 2019. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale this fall, and again in 2020.

"We continue to appreciate the incredible loyalty of our fans, and that dedication has resulted in a continued upswing for the Indianapolis 500 and INDYCAR Grand Prix," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "The demand for tickets for next May continues to be very strong, so we're encouraging all of our customers to renew or request an upgrade for their seats by June 17 to reserve their spot for the greatest month of the year at the best prices possible."

Fans renewing their tickets to the Indianapolis 500 and/or INDYCAR Grand Prix also can order additional Month of May products at discounted prices during the renewal period. Those products include:

•INDYCAR Grand Prix Race Day tickets

•INDYCAR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500 practice and qualification days

•Bronze Badges

•Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration tickets

•Miller Lite Carb Day tickets and concert upgrades

•Firestone Legends Day concert tickets

•Snake Pit presented by Coors Light wristbands

•Parking (including ADA parking) and camping permits

Those who take advantage of the renewal period also will have priority for ticket upgrades and are eligible for presale offers for IMS and partner events.

All renewal customers can visit www.ims.com/events/indy500/ buy-tickets/renewal-faqs for more information.

Fans who didn't attend IMS during this Month of May but are planning to attend in May 2020 can apply for tickets now at the lowest prices of the year. Visit www.ims.com/apply for more information.

IMS PR