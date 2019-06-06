Dirt Late Model Dream Traffic Advisory

Eldora Speedway’s first marquee event of the 2019 season, the 25th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream, begins Thursday night and culminates with Saturday’s finale and $125,000-to-win feature event.

Eldora Speedway officials indicate an armada of recreational vehicles and race haulers are headed to the high-banked dirt oval located at 13929 State Route 118, New Weston, Ohio.

Advance sales indicate fans coming from 37 states, Australia, Canada and New Zealand already have their tickets in hand. Additionally, the pre-entry roster is at its highest level in years with at least 86 team haulers from 20 states plus Australia and three Canadian provinces loaded up and headed for Darke County.

Area commuters and attendees should prepare now for increased vehicular traffic in and around the area. As well as pedestrians crossing State Route 118 to and from the campgrounds to the Speedway. The ODOT advisory and message boards usually in place for the event have been assigned to the ongoing tornado recovery efforts in the Dayton-region.

Plan ahead by visiting www.OHGO.com or download the OHGO app and monitoring @eldoraspeedway and #DLMDream25 via your favorite social channel.

Scott Bloomquist, from Mooresburg, Tennessee is the defending race winner.

Single day tickets, including reserved seats and pit passes, are available for each night, online at www.eldoraspeedway.com by calling (937) 338-3815 or at the gate. Children 12 & younger are admitted free to all general admission and grass hillside seating areas.

