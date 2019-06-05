Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Night 5 Of 2019 Season Friday Night

After a couple of weeks off, Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL, is set for a return to racing this Friday, June 7. Five divisions of racing action are on tap, including a rare visit from the DIRTcar Pro Mod division as well as a $1,000 to win special for the Hornet class.

Headlining Friday’s action is the Ed Cain Trucking $1,000 to win Hornet Challenge. The class, which usually races for about $100 to win, will have plenty of extra money on the line on Friday night. The event, in its fourth season, runs on Friday night at Lincoln before heading to Macon Speedway on Saturday night. Over the first three years, the events have averaged fields in the mid to upper 20’s. $40 fast time bonuses as well as bonus money for the top out of state finishers are on the line.

Making a rare appearance Friday night will be the DIRTcar Pro Modified division. The class which runs at a number of Illinois tracks, only has an event or two each year at Lincoln Speedway. The event is run under DIRTcar Pro Modified rules. The division put on a couple of good shows at the track in 2018.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models are on schedule for their fourth race at the track this season. Mendon, IL driver, Denny Woodworth, currently leads the standing by just two points over Springfield, IL’s Jake Little. Each of the two drivers have claimed a feature win at the track this season. Carlinville, IL’s Cody Maguire is third in the standing, while Chris Morefield and Roben Huffman round out the top five. Ryan Little, of Springfield, was the winner of the other feature this season but missed a race and is eighth in points.

No big surprise when it comes to the current leader of the DIRTcar Modified standings at the track, Brian Lynn, of Mason City, IL. Lynn is one of four different feature winners in as many nights of racing. Other feature winners include his son, Austin, Ray Bollinger, and Rick Conoyer. Tommy Sheppard, Jr., of New Berlin, IL is second in points, just ten behind Lynn. Austin Lynn, Mike Brooks, and Bollinger are third through fifth in the current standings.

Mason City, IL’s Andy Baugh leads the points in the Nutech Seed DII Midget class. Baugh has won three out of the four feature events, while Karter Sarff won the other. Springfield, IL’s Patrick Ryan is second in the standings with Brandon Smith, Jeff Sparks, and Mark McMahill in the top five. The Nutech Seed Front Row Challenge bonus will be $400 this Friday night. If a driver who is slated to start in the top four accepts the challenge to start at the rear and can win the feature, that driver will claim the $400 bonus.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, with racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

