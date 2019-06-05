DXC Technology 600 Brings Great IndyCar Racing, Digital Fan Experience of The Future to Texas Motor Speedway

The digital fan experience of the future will be on display during the DXC Technology 600 INDYCAR race at the Texas Motor Speedway this Saturday, June 8.

As 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud drives the No. 22 DXC Team Penske Dallara / Chevrolet in "America's Original Nighttime IndyCar Race" - where DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is the entitlement sponsor - the company will showcase digital innovations including an immersive virtual reality (VR) in-race experience and a new, artificial intelligence (AI) game that allows fans to confront the same decisions that IndyCar race

strategists face at every event.

"For 2019, h igh performance racing and digital technology will converge at the DXC Technology 600," said Dan Hushon , DXC senior vice president and chief technology officer. "As digital technology has developed, it's being used to improve performance in sports while also delivering new and more engaging fan experiences. At the DXC Technology 600, we are working with the Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) and Team Penske to create personalized and immersive fan experiences that can help shape racing's future."

DXC Technology is the entitlement sponsor for the Texas Motor Speedway INDYCAR race for a second consecutive year. At last year's race, the company used a specially engineered drone to deliver the official green flag to the starting line in the first commercial implementation of DXC's autonomous navigation, voice-activated drone technology, all driven from the cloud.

DXC Technology 600 Digital Experience

For this year's DXC Technology 600, the company will showcase applications that use VR, AI and augmented reality (AR) to show how digital technology can improve performance, provide insight and create one-of-a-kind experiences - for any enterprise.

The demonstrations will include the DXC Digital Suite , an on-premise hospitality and demo facility. The suite will feature DXC Virtual Speedway - with immersive, 360-degree VR views up and down the race track's front straight and from the cockpit of an Indy car at speed. Other VR experiences will include a walk behind the scenes in the INDYCAR paddock and a fly-through of the TMS facility.

Also included in the suite will be the DXC Virtual Pit Stop , which will let fans join a virtual pit crew to re-enact a tire change on Pagenaud's Indy car using AR.

The demonstrations take advantage of 3D/180 and 360-degree cameras, Microsoft HoloLenses coupled with AR technology and VR headsets to create fully immersive experiences that some have called "the best seat in the house." Accessible to DXC clients and partners, the DXC Digital Suite also will be open to fans selected by Texas Motor Speedway before and during the race.

Together with Team Penske, DXC Technology is introducing a beta version of DXC Drive, an app that enables race fans to compete in race simulations on their mobile devices or via the web. Using DXC's AI engine, fans can keep track of their race position and adjust fuel consumption throughout the race as the AI maps out pit stops based upon their fuel strategies. The best fuel strategy wins the race.

DXC Drive creates an experience very close to those faced by race strategists, who must make similar decisions in real time during a race. The app is accessible for play or download at https://connect.dxc. technology/dxcdrive.html .

Connecting with Clients, Partners and Employees

"Global enterprises are making the shift to digital technology to produce better business outcomes," said Gary Stockman , senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, DXC. " DXC Technology is uniquely equipped to lead digital transformations for clients by modernizing their mainstream IT, integrating innovative digital solutions and deploying at scale. We are thrilled to partner with TMS and Team Penske to bring fans a truly unique experience - a view they've never seen before."

"The breadth of DXC Technology's resources influence both the competition on the track and how race fans will experience that competition in person and remotely," said Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway. "Digital technology is no longer the future of business, it is the present, and Texas Motor Speedway couldn't be more proud of our continued partnership with an industry leader like DXC Technology."

With some 1,700 employees in the greater Dallas / Ft. Worth area - and more than 4,000 across Texas - DXC expects to host 2,500 employees, their families and friends at the race. The DXC Partner Network will also have a strong presence with approximately 20 participating partners - including Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Micro Focus and VMware - who will join a partner forum and various on- and off-track activities leading up to the race. Those partners will also join a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the new interactive partner experience at DXC's Regional Briefing Center in nearby Plano.

The IndyCar Series DXC Technology 600 will air live Saturday, June 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Qualifying will air live Friday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Gold will also carry two practice sessions, on Thursday, June 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET and Friday, June 7, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available HERE or by calling the Texas Motor Speedway Ticket Office at 817.215.8500.

