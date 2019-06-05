Daniel Moss Puts Long Winless Streak In Rear View Mirror At South Boston Speedway

Six races into the season, Limited Sportsman wheel man Daniel Moss has been victorious three times, ending a lengthy winless streak at South Boston Speedway, dating back to 2014.

The Danville native is the reigning 2018 Late Model Stock Car champion at another track in the region and has his eyes on a second title, this time at South Boston.

Prior to the season, Moss’ grandfather became ill. The driver has dedicated the season to his grandfather and wants to win the championship for the man who has been his inspiration and rock since day one.

“If it wasn’t for my grandfather, I wouldn’t be where I am at in racing today,” Moss said.

As race drivers and fans both know, nothing is given in this sport and Moss is aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

“I climb out of the car at the end of a race and I am already thinking about the next,” said Moss, who holds a six point lead over Danny Willis Jr. in the Limited Sportsman points battle.

Moss hasn’t finished out of the top five in six starts this season but says he and his team must constantly be “on top of things” to secure the championship at season’s end. For Moss, facing adversity is nothing new.

“My personal life has been bumpy in recent years, but strength will and has overcome those circumstances,” Moss said.

Fans watching the driver race under the lights on a hot and steamy Saturday night at South Boston Speedway probably don’t know Moss may well have been racing motocross a week earlier. But for now, the South Boston championship chase take precedence.

“I love racing dirt bikes and the endeavor is funded out of my pocket, but currently the bike is raced for fun,” Moss said. “We are committed to winning the Limited Sportsman title at South Boston Speedway.”

Fans will be able to watch Moss take to “America’s Hometown Track” once more on June 15 for the Halifax Insurance Presents Whelen NASCAR Late Model 100. In addition to the 100-lap Late Model race, there will be twin 25-lappers for the Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lappers for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Divisions.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first race scheduled for 7 p.m. Admission is just $10 for adults, with children 12-and-under admitted free with a paying adult. To celebrate Father’s Day fathers will be admitted for $5.

SBS PR