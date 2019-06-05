Six divisions of stocks car action plus Street Stock make-up feature this coming Saturday, June 8 at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Loosing last Saturday night’s races to rain was a tough pill to swallow for everyone at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway as it was the annual Fan Appreciation Night. At just $8 general admission for a seven division program it has become one of the key shows each season.



Plus is was being held during the NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway which most times brings in some surprise guests to the paved ¼-mile oval.



Not wanting to short their loyal fans and race teams, track management has rescheduled Fan Appreciation night for Saturday, July 27. All seven regular track classes will be on the card and front gate admission will be $8.



Looking ahead to this week, June 8 at 6:00 pm there will be full account of heats and features for Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks. Plus the rain-postponed Street Stock main from May 4 will be run.



Front gates open at 4:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $14, $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. Children under 10 are free. Pits will open at 11:30 am. Early paid practice ($25 per car) will be from 12:30 to 3:30. Regular warm-ups begin at 4:15. Pit admission $25 members, $35 non-members. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:00 to 4:15.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR