Hawg Heaven Brisket Dawg Joins Chef Lincoln's Famed Lineup

When Levy Motorsports kicked off its Hawg Heaven line of bacon-based concession items at Texas Motor Speedway in

2013, they likely never realized it would still be going strong six years and 17 items later. Chef Lincoln Engstrom, though, is back for the DXC Technology 600 INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader weekend with the Hawg Heaven Brisket Dawg.

True to its name, the Brisket Dawg is a lot of brisket loaded onto even more dawg. It starts with a half-pound Black Angus frank spilling out of both ends of a sliced poppy seed bun. A generous helping of Texas BBQ brisket is heaped on top, but if that was all it was it wouldn't be Hawg Heaven.

This bull dawg gets its fair share of cheddar cheese, and then comes the bacon. This time it's candied bacon chunks sprinkled on top. The dawg gets a tangy sidewith spicy fried pickles, but they aren't served on the side. They go right on top. Finally, the ferocious (more than) foot-long is coated with a bacon ranch sauce.

"You guys are going to need a huge appetite to get one of these in," Chef Engstrom said. "I'd be surprised if very many race fans can finish the Brisket Dawg on their own."

This hawg dawg is $14 and only available at the Levy Stand 405 concession.

The "Hawg Heaven Brisket Dawg" will be on sale throughout the INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader weekend that features the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 on Friday, June 7, and the IndyCar Series DXC Technology 600 on Saturday, June 8.

The Hawg Heaven concession line began in 2013 with Hawg Heaven Bacon Cotton Candy. The line also has featured the Shake 'n Bacon Brew bacon-infused beer milkshake, Bacon Nachos, Queso Wings, Double Barrel Dawg, BBQ Melt, Ranchero Dawg, Funnel Fries, and more, over the years.

For more information on the DXC Technology 600 weekend, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.

TMS PR