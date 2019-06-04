Who’s Your Driver Campaign Returns as the Presenting Sponsor of NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 20-21

Richmond Raceway (Richmond), DRIVE SMART Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will continue to ask fans Who’s Your Driver as the presenting sponsor of the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 20-21. Richmond’s NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend presented by Who’s Your Driver will feature the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race and the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with DRIVE SMART Virginia and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend presented by Who’s Your Driver,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We believe in DRIVE SMART Virginia’s mission to educate fans about the importance of choosing a sober driver through the Who’s Your Driver campaign. Richmond Raceway will continue to look out for the safety of our fans by asking ‘Who’s Your Driver?’”

“Who’s Your Driver” is a public information and education campaign targeting 21 to 35-year-old male drivers in Virginia. The “Who’s Your Driver” program is a partnership between DRIVE SMART Virginia, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, and Richmond to encourage people to choose a sober driver and buckle up.

“Every driver needs to take responsibility for their own actions,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Whether you’re driving yourself or your friends, make sure everyone is always wearing a seat belt, and make sure you never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. There are other people on the roads who want to get where they are going safely. Don’t let impairment cause you to be a risk to yourself and others. Before you drive to or from the races, ask yourself, Who’s Your Driver? And the answer is: a safe and buckled one.”

As part of the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend presented by Who’s Your Driver, DRIVE SMART Virginia will be the exclusive sponsor of the guest tram route, guest tram plazas, and Lot D Parking at Richmond. Who’s Your Driver will also be featured prominently across Richmond’s promotional outbound events across the region offering fans the opportunity to take the pledge to choose a sober driver.

“Our partnership with Richmond Raceway through the ‘Who’s Your Driver?’ campaign continues to be one of the key starters for conversation about safe driving in Virginia,” said Janet Brooking, Executive Director of DRIVE SMART Virginia. “Along with our support of Racing Virginia, DRIVE SMART Virginia’s message to ‘choose a sober driver and buckle up’ is resonating throughout the Commonwealth to save lives. We value our partnership with Richmond Raceway and our shared commitment to convey our important message to communities across the state.”

Additionally, Who’s Your Driver continues to be the presenting sponsor of Racing Virginia, an unprecedented collaboration among Virginia’s motorsports venues. Through its website, podcast, and social channels, Racing Virginia provides exclusive news and information about racing action in the Commonwealth. Who’s Your Driver has a strong presence at tracks around the Commonwealth of Virginia as part of its partnership allowing the campaign to continue its mission of promoting safe and sober driving. For more information on Racing Virginia, visit racingvirginia.com.

To take the pledge or learn more about Who’s Your Driver, visit whosyourdriver.org.

