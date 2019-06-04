M&Ms Glampground Becomes The Sweetest Stop On The NASCAR Circuit

Today, M&M’S® unveiled the M&M’S® Glampground, a first-of-its-kind, all-inclusive glamping experience that will provide race fans at Kentucky Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway with an unforgettable weekend. The M&M’S® Glampground will deliver on the colorful fun M&M’S® is known for, combined with the unforgettable experiences and access that only the Official Chocolate of NASCAR can provide.

Beginning today, fans searching for the ultimate way to experience the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway can reserve their spots in the M&M’S® Glampground by visiting https://www.kentuckyspeedway. com/MMSGlampground/. Located in the infield, the M&M’S® Glampground will provide a turnkey, VIP option for race fans looking to experience the race like never before. From glamping tents to garage tours, the M&M’S® Glampground will be a weekend filled with five-star amenities allowing new and seasoned race fans to experience NASCAR in an entirely different way.

Of course, an M&M’S® party is not complete without an appearance from NASCAR’s “Candy Man” Kyle Busch, the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion and driver of the No. 18 M&M’S® Toyota. Busch will visit the M&M’S® Glampground in Kentucky and Bristol, joined throughout the weekend by wife Samantha who will lead Glampers in a morning stretch. Joe Gibbs Racing owner Coach Joe Gibbs, will also stop by to give attendees a pre-race pep talk, while other NASCAR drivers and personalities will make appearances throughout the race weekend.

“M&M’S® always does so much for the fans, but if I wasn’t racing, I’d probably book myself a spot in the M&M’S® Glampground,” said Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S® Toyota Camry. “I’m excited to check this out and meet all of the M&M’S® and NASCAR fans that are going to be attending at both Kentucky and Bristol.”

“We are delighted to unveil the M&M’S® Glampground, the first ever sponsor-branded luxury camping experience at a NASCAR race that we know all fans of M&M’S® and NASCAR are going to love,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director, M&M’S®. “This is going to be a race experience like no other and we look forward to welcoming both returning and new race fans to the Glampground in Kentucky and Bristol. We encourage all fans to get their tickets now, with the experiences we have to offer they aren’t going to hang around for long.”

At Kentucky, the M&M’S® Glampground will be located in a private area in the infield, with each M&M’S® Glamping package for two priced at $500.00, and featuring the following incredible amenities:

One 12x14 glamourous camping tent (choice of one queen bed or two singles)

Luxury bathrooms with private showers

VIP valet service, including a dedicated shuttle for transportation around the track

Breakfast, lunch and dinner catered by popular local restaurants for Friday and Saturday

Activities throughout the weekend, including garage and pit tours, tailgate games, movies and more

Events and appearances by M&M’S® Racing team members and other famous racing personalities

Wi-fi and charging stations to keep every moment sharable

Two Kentucky Speedway Bluegrass Club weekend tickets

Two Cold Passes for access to the Kentucky Speedway garage

One FanVision and two headsets, allowing you to listen to race and driver communication

Unlimited colorful fun that only M&M’S® can provide!

M&M’S® Glamping packages for the Bristol Motor Speedway M&M’S® Glampground will be available later this summer. To find out more information about the M&M’S® Glampground fans can visit the M&M’S ® Racing Facebook page .

Mars PR