Austin Bellemare Wins Legends at Grandview, Ma Nature Then Steps In

Austin Bellemare inherited the lead of the 20-lap Central PA Legends feature on Saturday night at Grandview Speedway when the top three consisting of leader Scott Houdeshell, Mason Chaney and Jeremy Ott tangled in the third turn bringing out the red at the completion of the 15th lap. As a result Ott flipped and was uninjured.

Bellemare, who started at the tail end of the 13-car grid, stayed in the lead when action resumed and held off the challenges of runner-up Alex Schmiedel to record the win. Aaron Updegraff, Mason Chaney and Scott Spidle completed the top five.

The field for the 30-lap TP Trailers NASCAR 358 Modified feature took to the track preparing to lineup when the rains came sending them back to the pits to possibly wait it out. Radar showed another storm would hit the area shortly and management decided to postpone the event until June 15 as part of the doubleheader show with the TP Truck Equipment 25-lap Sportsman NASCAR division to be broadcast by RCN-TV which will conclude with heats, consies and two more features to top off the program.

The rained out Sportsman feature will be completed this Saturday, June 8 followed by a full show of Modifieds and Sportsman qualifying events and features.

There has been a change in the RCN-TV coverage schedule. Due to weather related events postponing multiple days of baseball, thus pushing production dates back, there just has not been sufficient time to train personnel on the newly delivered production truck.

Accordingly, they had to cancel the June 1 Grandview Speedway production and begin the new season now on June 15. RCN TV will search for a suitable date (perhaps in July) to replace the June 1 scheduled date so the amount of programs are not altered.

Legend heat winners were Travis Perry and Houdeshell.

Sean Weiss, Kyle Smith and Parker Guldin won the Sportsman heats. The consi went to Brad Brightbill.

Modified heats were won by Duane Howard, Jaren Umbenhauer, Kory Fleming and Jeff Strunk. Alex Yankowski and Craig Whitmoyer won the consies.

LEGENDS FEATURE RESULTS

PA Central Legends Feature (20-Laps) 1. Austin Bellemare, 2. Alex Schmiedel, 3. Aaron Updegraf, 4. Mason Chaney, 5. Scott Spidle, 6. Brandon Reiblich, 7. Jorsie Sweger, 8. Robert Shaw, 9. Scott Houdeshell, 10. Jeremy Ott, 11. Travis Perry, 12. Chris McKinney, 13. Chandler Pagnotta.

Grandview Speedway PR