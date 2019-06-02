Fans Get Their Money's Worth On Crazy Macon Speedway Night

The fan favorite night returned to Macon Speedway with the Five Night Buck where general admission was a mere $5. Thanks to that as well as a special kids bicycle giveaway, the stands were jam-packed full of spectators. A field of 100 cars among seven racing divisions once again is becoming the norm for the Saturday night speedway, too. Things are looking up.

As for the racing action, Wes Biesenthal of Athens was looking up in the Archer's Alley Street Stock feature event. The race, a Midwest Big Ten Series event, saw many top drivers battling for the lead from Biesenthal, Darrell Dick, Terry Reed, Gene Reed and Bobby Beiler. The race had a hold-your-breath moment nearly midway through when Terry Reed got inside and nearly tangled with other drivers in the cluster but he was able to pull back and would eventually pull off the track with a broken car. Biesenthal then saw one-on-one challenges from Darrell Dick, who would control the lead for a handful of laps, as well as Bobby Beiler. Biesenthal was too strong on the bottom and held off the challenges. Beiler's ability to run the top worked to his advantage as he crossed the line a fraction of a second ahead of Darrell Dick for second place.

Tommy Sheppard, Jr. outlasted the field in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. Curt Rhodes stayed close but was unable to work up the speed to catch the leader.

Dakota Ewing was once again on point in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models division. Starting up front, Ewing was quick to the top of the track and rode around smoothly as he captured the checkered flag once again.

After an upsetting night Monday in the Lite Beer Twin 50s, Tim Hancock, Sr. returned to victory form Saturday with a win in the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modified class. His son Tim Hancock, Jr. followed his dad around the track but was not quick enough to make the right move and get by.

Dennis Vandermeersch and Scott Landers were the only Sportman cars left on the track after their 15-lap feature. The race started with eight cars but through issue after issue, cars were dropping and Vandermeersch used his horsepower to carry him across the finish line ahead of Landers.

A special attraction division joined the night's events with the USAC/IMRA Midgets. 23 cars were signed in and all made the feature race. There were a few flips over the course of the race to which all drivers escaped without injury. When the caution-plagued race finally came to a close, Springfield's Tyler Roth was left to wave the checkered flag. He took the lead from Adam Taylor, the first driver to flip his Midget, during the race's fourth lap.

The evening concluded with the Hornets and Jeremy Reed's return to the winner circle. After blowing up his Street Stock during practice day, Reed found a ride in a Hornet and has been getting it ready for the weekend of June 7 & 8 when Lincoln Speedway & Macon Speedway host the 4th Annual Ed Cain Trucking $1,000-to-win Hornet Challenge. Reed was fast, too fast in fact, for Brady Reed, a normal Hornets winner, to gain the first place position.

Macon Speedway completed two of its three scheduled races this week with a miss on the 95Q Up on the Wheel Modified 100 with MOWA Sprint Cars on Thursday due to rain. Macon Speedway returns next Saturday with the 4th Annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge along with five other racing classes.

Archer's Alley Street Stocks--1. Wes Biesenthal (Athens), 2. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound), 3. Darrell Dick (Monticello), 4. Gene Reed (Hammond), 5. Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville), 6. Larry Russell, Jr. (Decatur), 7. Brian Dasenbrock, Jr. (Decatur), 8. Darrel Lehigh (Fisher), 9. Jason Scrimpsher (Decatur), 10. Shawn Ziemer (Boody)

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds--1. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin), 2. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville), 3. Alan Crowder (Elwin), 4. Tim Hancock, Sr. (Mt. Olive), 5. Tim Hancock, Jr. (Mt. Olive), 6. Zach Rhodes (Taylorville), 7. Carter Sinkhorn (Taylorville), 8. Brian Burns (Bethany), 9. John Seets III (Brighton), 10. Jordan Warren (Medora)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models--1. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 2. Jake Little (Springfield), 3. Chris Dick (Deland), 4. Cody Maguire (Carlinville), 5. Donny Koehler (Macon), 6. Blake Damery (Macon), 7. Colby Sheppard (Williamsville), 8. Roy Beal (Springfield), 9. Jarod Shasteen (Macon), 10. Storm Beiler (Decatur)

Neal Tire & Auto Pro Modifieds--1. Tim Hancock, Sr. (Mt. Olive), 2. Tim Hancock, Jr. (Mt. Olive), 3. Tim Riech (Petersburg), 4. Rob Timmons (Centralia), 5. Billy Nail (Decatur), 6. Nick Justice (Decatur), 7. Roy Magee (Springfield), 8. Nathan Lynch (Hillsboro), 9. Kevin Rench (Hillsboro), 10. Billy Adams (Shelbyville)

Sportsman--1. Dennis Vandermeersch (Springfield), 2. Scott Landers (Taylorville), 3. Joel Irvin (Harristown), 4. Mitch Ringler (Taylorville), 5. Tim Bedinger (Taylorville), 6. Austin Odell (Rochester), 7. Terry Myers (Buffalo), 8. Phil Moreland (Assumption), 9. Stefan Bedinger (Taylorville), 10. Connor Klay (Stonington)

USAC/IMRA Midgets--1. Tyler Roth (Springfield), 2. Jacob Sollenberger (Canton), 3. Daltyn England (Springfield), 4. James Picardi, 5. Tyler Kalb (Columbus, OH), 6. John Heitzman (San Jose), 7. Russell Johnston (Monmouth), 8. Andy Baugh (Mason City), 9. Jeff Sparks (Mason City), 10. Brent Burrows (Lewistown)

Hornets--1. Jeremy Reed (Decatur), 2. Brady Reed (Decatur), 3. Marty Sullivan (Decatur), 4. Ken Reed (Decatur), 6. John Smith (Canton), 7. Carter Dart (Springfield), 8. Billy Mason (Brownstown), 9. John Lewis (Cerro Gordo), 10. Kevin Johnson (Decatur)

Macon Speedway PR