Big Names Lead Friday Practice For The Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway

Veteran short track racer Steve Wallace was among the quickest drivers in Super Late Model during each practice session Friday as teams prepared for the third annual Short Track U.S. Nationals at historic Bristol Motor Speedway.



Wallace has competed in both of the previous Short Track U.S. Nationals races, finishing fifth in the inaugural year and 18th last year after an electrical issue ended his night after 87 laps.



Wallace, the son of NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace, was quickest in the second session and third in the first session, but posted his quickest lap of the day with a third-quickest effort in the third session, a time of 14.628 seconds in his No. 66 Super Late Model machine.



Florida young gun Stephen Nasse also was among the top-three in each of the practice sessions, and posted the quickest lap of the day in Super Late Model in the final session with a 14.571 second effort. Trey Bayne, the younger brother of 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne, was quickest in the first session and second in the second session in his first race at BMS.



In Pro Late Model, former NASCAR Truck Series champion Mike Skinner was among the quickest cars, leading two of the three sessions and posting his quickest lap of the day in the final session, a 14.951-second effort. Pro Late Model rising star Mason Keller had the quickest lap of the second session with a 15.075-second lap.



Two-time Short Track U.S. Nationals defending Street Stock winner Chuck Barnes Jr. was quickest in the first practice session with a leading time of 18.115 seconds. Austin Baum led two of the Compacts practice sessions and he posted his quickest time in the second session with an 18.963-second lap.



Saturday’s racing will include practice sessions for all divisions starting at 11 a.m., followed by group qualifying for all classes at 1:30 p.m. Racing starts at 5 p.m. highlighted by 100-lap Super Late Model and Pro Late Model races and 50-lap features for Street Stock and Compacts.



Tickets are available for Saturday’s racing by calling (866) 415-4158 or by visiting www.bristoltix.com.

BMS PR