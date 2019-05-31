Sonoma Raceway Launches 50th Anniversary Book

To honor 50 years of racing history in the Sonoma Valley, Sonoma Raceway has released its limited-edition 50th anniversary book.

The photo-filled memoir chronicles the raceway’s history over five decades, including its tumultuous early years, emergence on the national racing scene and transformation following its purchase by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. in the mid-1990s. The book includes highlighted sections on the raceway’s modernization in the late 1990s and its community involvement.

The book relied heavily on extensive research and writing by motorsports historian Gary Horstkorta, as well as editing and design by Llew Kinst and photography support by Allan Rosenberg.

“Developing this book was a key part of our celebration of the raceway’s first half-century and all of the amazing events and personalities who have been part of that history,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president & general manager. “We are very pleased with how it turned out and eternally grateful to Llew, Allan, Gary and our staff for the countless hours of research and archiving that went into it.”

The 50th anniversary book will be available for purchase for $30 at Wine Country Motorsports, located at the raceway, as well as raceway merchandise stands during major event weekends.

Sonoma Raceway PR