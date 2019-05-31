$5 Admission & Kids Bike Giveaway Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway will be kicking off the month of June with a Five Buck night, this Saturday, June 1. In addition to $5 grandstand admission, a number of great supporters have stepped up to donate bicycles for the kids bike giveaway. The USAC/IMRA DII Midgets will join the weekly classes for on-track action.

Upon arrival to the races, kids 13 and under will be given a ticket for their chance to win one of the many bikes that will be given away. The child will then put the ticket in the bucket that corresponds with the bike that child would like to win. Drawings will take place in waves. The winning numbers will be announced over the public address system throughout the evening.

On track action will be highlighted by the USAC/IMRA DII Midget class. It will be the only appearance for the DII Midgets in 2019. The class is popular and runs on a regular basis at Lincoln Speedway as well as Spoon River Speedway.

Also in action will be the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks, Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Sportsman, and Hornets.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

Macon Speedway PR