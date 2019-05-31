NASCAR Doubleheader at Iowa Speedway June 15-16

Wide Opening Weekend, which pairs the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the fourth consecutive year, returns on Father’s Day Weekend with two world-class, NASCAR National Series races.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series M&M’S 200 presented by Casey’s General Store will open the weekend on June 15. The green flag will wave at 7:30 p.m. CDT on FS1 and Motor Racing Network (MRN). The NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa 250 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CDT on Sunday, June 16 on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The 13th annual NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series M&M’S 200 presented by Casey’s General Store will feature an exciting mix of future stars and series regulars, including reigning Gander Trucks Series champion and Iowa native Brett Moffitt, Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes, Todd Gilliland and Johnny Sauter. The 19th running of the Xfinity Series Iowa 250 will showcase NASCAR stars of tomorrow racing wheel-to-wheel on Father’s Day including former Iowa Speedway winners Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell.

NASCAR TRIPLE TRUCK CHALLENGE: Iowa Speedway has been selected as one of three tracks to host a lucrative and exciting proposition for NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series drivers. Thanks to the new Triple Truck Challenge, the winner of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series M&M’S 200 presented by Casey’s General Store will receive a bonus of $50,000 in addition to the posted purse. If a driver wins all three Triple Truck Challenge races – Texas Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway – he will receive a bonus of $500,000.

The Triple Truck Challenge is:

A three-race, series-within-a-series competition.

Three consecutive races on the 2019 schedule: Texas Motor Speedway (June 7), Iowa Speedway (June 15) and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (June 22).

Exclusively for NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series drivers.

A $50,000 bonus – in addition to the posted purse -- for the team / driver who wins one of the three races.

A $500,000 total bonus – in addition to the posted purses -- for the team / driver who wins all three Triple Truck Challenge races.

A $50,000 bonus to the winner of NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series M&M’S 200 presented by Casey’s General Store certainly is a handsome payday unto itself. But like winning The Preakness in horse racing; the M&M’S 200 will be a “must-win” for the winner at Texas Motor Speedway to have any hopes of claiming the $500,000 bounty in St. Louis. The sparks (and probably fenders too) are going to fly on June 15.

Lucky fans will have the opportunity to win a Destiny Homes S.M.A.R.T. Series home, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and $10,000 if hometown hero Moffitt can win all three events in the Triple Truck Challenge or “The Trip.”

Single-race and event weekend tickets can be purchased in one of three convenient ways. Fans can purchase tickets, access additional information and ask questions by visiting IowaSpeedway.com, calling 866-787-8946, or dropping by the Ticket Office in Newton, Iowa Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CDT.

Iowa Speedway PR