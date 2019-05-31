Darren McCarty named honorary pace car driver for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Detroit Red Wings legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 9.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to have this opportunity,” McCarty said. “It really is a bucket list item as I’ve been a NASCAR fan since being retired. Also, I have never had any intention of going racecar fast. Pace car is my speed and I’m stoked.”

The Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada native was originally a second-round pick in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft with the Red Wings. McCarty played in 758 games in his 15-year NFL career. He scored 127 goals and added 161 assists for 288 total points.

“We are excited to have Darren McCarty drive the pace car to lead the field to the green flag for the FireKeepers Casino 400,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “Darren was a fan favorite from the start of his playing days with the Red Wings and continues to be a sports legend in the State of Michigan.”

McCarty spent 13 seasons with the Red Wings where he lifted the Stanley Cup after the 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008 seasons. McCarty scored 120 goals and added 155 assists for 275 points for the Red Wings. He partnered with Kris Draper and Kirk Maltby to form the Grind Line for Detroit as they often faced the opponent’s top line.

