Tickets on Sale for PWBA Tour Championship at Richmond Raceway Complex

Before the NASCAR Playoffs get to Richmond Raceway (Richmond), the season finale of the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour will take place with the season’s top 16 players competing in the PWBA Tour Championship on Sept. 15-18.

The PWBA Tour Championship will be held in the Historic Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex for the third consecutive year prior to the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, on Sept. 20-21.

“We are proud to continue to be the home for the PWBA Tour Championship as part of a week of championship competition at the Richmond Raceway Complex,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We look forward to welcoming back 16 of the best bowlers in the world to compete in the world-class PWBA Tour Championship in the Historic Old Dominion Building to crown another champion in the Capital City.”

The 16-player field will be comprised of PWBA bowlers who have won a 2019 event and completed by point earners for the season. Richmond-based QubicaAMF, a national sponsor of the PWBA, will install bowling lanes in the Historic Old Dominion Building. QubicaAMF is the world’s largest manufacturer of bowling products. The 16-player field and full schedule of events for the PWBA Tour Championship will be announced at a later date.

“Richmond Raceway provides such a tremendous venue for the PWBA Tour Championship, both for the players and the fans,” said Maria Jose Rodriguez, who won the title last year for her first PWBA Tour title. “It is such a tremendous event and every player on tour wants to be in that final 16. I have made the field each year it has been at the Old Dominion Building and I plan to return to defend my title this season.”

Tickets for the PWBA Tour Championship are now available for purchase. PWBA Tour Championship tickets are $25 for a three-day pass (Sept. 16-18). Individual tickets for the finals of the PWBA Tour Championship that will be televised on CBS Sports Network on Sept. 18 are $20. Individual tickets for sessions on Sept. 16-17 are $10. Tickets are available at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com or richmondracewaycomplex.com.

In addition to the PWBA Tour Championship, bowling will also be represented over our NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 20-21. Go Bowling, the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry, returns as the NASCAR Xfinity Series sponsor for the second year. The Go Bowling 250 on Friday, Sept. 20 is the first race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Tickets can be purchased at richmondraceway.com, calling 866-455-RACE, or visiting the Richmond Raceway Ticket Office.

