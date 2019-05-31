VizCom Media set as entitlement sponsor of VizCom 200 at MIS on June 7

Michigan International Speedway is excited to announce VizCom Media as its entitlement sponsor for the ARCA Menards Series VizCom 200 on June 7.

“VizCom is thrilled to be the title sponsor for the VizCom 200,” VizCom President Scott Benton said. “The team at Michigan International Speedway has been fantastic to work with - very organized and cooperative while giving VizCom the opportunity to feel truly involved in the production of putting on a professional race. We hope this is just the beginning of a great partnership for years to come.”

VizCom Media and Michigan International Speedway have created a partnership that goes beyond the track. The Grand Rapids-based company is the track’s printer and has already begun hanging signage around NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track. Guests can enjoy the company’s work as they experience all of the entertainment at MIS.

“We are excited to welcome VizCom as the entitlement partner for our June ARCA Menards Series race,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “We take pride in creating business-to-business opportunities for our partners and it is great to work with a company that shares the same philosophy.”

As title sponsor, VizCom Media will utilize business-to-business opportunities created by its involvement in the sport to market its brand and capabilities to other companies. Taking advantage of television, radio, print and social mediums, VizCom Media plans to create new relationships and business partnerships.

As VizCom Media’s exponential growth continued, they never lost sight of their founding principles: to produce the highest quality products supported by superior customer service. By developing an unprecedented and sophisticated order management system, VizCom Media found a way for anyone within the company to track the progress of any project from start to finish. This system ensures that VizCom Media can maintain the highest level of customer service while also keeping pace with their ever-increasing workload — placing them leagues ahead of competitors.

Although VizCom Media continues its growth, its employees do not rest on past achievements. Instead, each day provides another opportunity to pursue excellence. VizCom Media has never lost a customer to a competitor — and they don’t plan to start now! By focusing on creating a superior product with leading edge equipment and providing excellent service — the big company with the small roots will continue to be a large piece of the oversize printing puzzle for years to come.

Fans can watch the VizCom 200 starting at $25. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

It has never been easier to purchase tickets and reserve a campsite at Michigan International Speedway in 2019. Fans can visit www.mispeedway.com or call 888-905-7223 to get the best deals. Grandstand tickets start at $39 and week-long camping starts at $160.

Michigan International Speedway will continue to be a premier racing facility in 2019 when it hosts a pair of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. NASCAR’s most entertaining track will host the Monster Energy Series on June 9 and Aug. 11.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 is on June 9. The series will return on Aug. 11 for the Consumers Energy 400.

The XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 is June 8, while the Gander Outdoors Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Any guest who purchases a 12 and under ticket will automatically receive a free kids Pit and Driver Introduction Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health System. Kids can experience pit road on Sunday morning, sign the start/finish line and view the cars and teams up close on race day. Kids will also have access to pre-race ceremonies, including driver introductions.

NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track continues to add entertainment to the campgrounds, fan plaza, pre-race and stage breaks to make the race week a cannot miss event. The nonstop entertainment at Michigan International Speedway during the FireKeepers Casino 400 race week provides something for every guest. The track continues to add value for the guests who camp and those who come just for the races. A speed painter will even be in victory lane after the FireKeepers Casino 400 to capture the race winning celebration.

