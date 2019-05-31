Birmingham, Al’s Hoar Construction Spearheading Phase II of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project Presented by Graybar

When fans make the journey to Talladega Superspeedway this fall, they will be greeted to the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, where they will be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before when it debuts at the historic venue in October upon the completion of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar.

Phase II, which began immediately following the GEICO 500 this spring, of the $50 million Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar is currently underway and leading the construction efforts is Hoar Construction, based in nearby Birmingham, AL, which has spearheaded some of the most recognizable landmarks in the Yellowhammer state. The project will take approximately five months to complete, which leaves little to no room for delay. Pre-planning, however, started months ago.

“The more time you spend on the front time planning, the faster it goes, the easier it goes, and just the better it is in the field,” said Gary Merriman, Hoar Construction Senior Superintendent.

“We had to hit the ground running from day one,” said Mark Cameron, Director of Preconstruction for Hoar Construction. “The work on the front end is just as important as the work on the back end, because, especially in this situation, there is no time for delays because they are not going to change the race date in October.”

During the construction process for the Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar, Hoar Construction, which has been in business for 79 years, has already overseen the demolition of five buildings, with the construction of nine new buildings and three building remodels set for completion during the track’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend, Oct. 11-13, featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and the Sugarlands Shine 250.

The one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience (TGE) which includes access under the same roof where the race cars are being prepped by the race teams, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. It will take the place of the current garage/pit area that stretches from the center of the Tri-Oval all the way down near the start-finish line.

Some items in the new TGE will include: a fan viewing walkway to the teams, cars and inspection stations during race preparation in the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage; New Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garages (44 stalls); New, modern Open Air Club (covered) with close-up viewing of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage; Wi-Fi presented by Xtreme Concepts, Inc. in all areas of the TGE; New Gatorade Victory Lane with fan up-close view in TGE; Pit Road Club to enhance the experience for fans and corporate guests; Exclusive social, engagement areas with Concessions/Souvenirs/ Restrooms facilities, Guest Services Center & First Aid facility; and much more!

Starting out as a family business, Hoar Construction has been able to thrive and grow, and is now 600 employees strong with seven offices (Birmingham, Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Nashville, Orlando, and Washington, D.C.) in six states. The company attributes its success to the values it was founded on: following the Golden Rule, being family oriented, relentlessly pursuing improvement, and being good stewards for our clients, our projects, and our communities

Hoar Construction has extensive experience in the renovation and construction of cultural and entertainment venues including theaters, amusement parks, and athletic venues. In addition to their experience in the entertainment sector they also specialize in multifamily developments, retail contracting, healthcare facilities, office buildings, and hotels. The corporation was named Contractor of the Year by Construction Dive Magazine in 2018 and has received numerous awards and accolades including the General Contractor of the Year from Alabama Subcontractor’s Association, Best Medium Size Places to Work in America by Great Place to Work Institute for five consecutive years, over 13 Associated Builders and Contractors National Pyramid Awards, and many more.

“We are delighted to have Hoar Construction lead the charge with our Transformation Infield Project,” said Grant Lynch, Chairman of Talladega Superspeedway, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. “The track has been an economic engine for our state since 1969, and we are thrilled to have such a well-respected, Alabama-based company with local people driving the bus on this new, magnificent endeavor for our fans.”

DLR Group is the architect of the entire project while GT Grandstands from Plant City, FL, is constructing the new Pit Road Club and Race Operations high above the Tri-Oval. Fans can learn more about the project by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/transformation. For ticket information on the track’s NASCAR doubleheader playoff weekend, and all things on Transformation and the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-7223 (RACE).

TSS PR