NetJets Named as Official Private Aviation Partner of INDYCAR, IMS

NetJets Inc. and Hulman Motorsports have reached a multi-year partnership in which NetJets has become the Official Private Aviation Partner of INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

INDYCAR and IMS will use NetJets for its private aviation needs for the NTT IndyCar Series and events at the Racing Capital of the World, including the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, INDYCAR Grand Prix and Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation and manages and operates the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world. It is known for pioneering shared aircraft ownership-offering individuals and businesses all the benefits of whole aircraft ownership at a fraction of the cost.

"Speed, safety and efficiency are shared hallmarks of NetJets, INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, the parent company of INDYCAR and IMS. "The professionalism and industry-leading customer service of NetJets and its wide array of meticulously maintained aircraft will be a valuable asset for our company and its events."

Based in Columbus, Ohio, NetJets features approximately 750 aircraft of varying cabin sizes worldwide. NetJets makes more than 300,000 annual flights to 3,000-plus airports in more than 180 countries.

NetJets' highest priority is the safety of its Owners and crewmembers. NetJets hires the most experienced, best trained pilots in the industry. And while many of their pilots are adept at flying multiple types of aircraft, NetJets has them focus their expertise on one type of aircraft. Annually, NetJets invests over $80 million in safety, which often exceeds what others spend on pilots' salaries alone. NetJets is also the first, and only, private aviation company to reach the highest level of the FAA's Safety Management System Voluntary Program. And for 17 consecutive years, NetJets has been recognized for the extensive training of its Maintenance Technicians with the FAA Employer Diamond Award of Excellence. An unwavering commitment to safety is truly what sets NetJets apart.

"We are absolutely thrilled about our exciting new partnership with INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," NetJets President of Sales & Marketing Patrick Gallagher said. "We look forward to offering our new Owners the very best in safety standards, personalized service and guaranteed reliability - all while getting them where they are needed most."

IMS PR