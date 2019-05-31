SOBO's Immense Night of Racing Approaches

South Boston Speedway’s signature event is right around the corner. The event should be a night filled with fireworks, on and off the track.

The historic Virginia track will host its premier annual event on June 29 – the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort NASCAR Whelen Late Model 200. The race, the first leg in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, typically draws the largest field of cars for the season at South Boston.

The night also is a celebration of our nation’s birthday with the region’s largest fireworks display fired off after the final race of the evening. Before the race begins, drivers will show their appreciation for the fans with drivers from all divisions participating in a meet-and-greet on the front stretch.

For the first time, the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort 200 will pay $10,000 to win. That payout, combined with the prestige and bonus money offered in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, makes it a race that drivers circle on their calendars.

“I’m very excited about this race because it’s our biggest of the year and it’s the first race of the triple crown,” Cathy Rice, general manager of South Boston Speedway said. “If a driver is going to compete for the triple crown, they’ve got to be here for the first one. It guarantees us the largest, most competitive field of the year.”

The Virginia Late Model Triple Crown, which also features the Hampton Heat at Langley Speedway and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, is more attractive than ever this year because the $10,000 bonus is split between the top three finishers. In the past, the entire $10,000 has been paid to the top finisher.

“The fans have a lot of action to look forward to in the triple crown now that the top-three finishers will receive a payment,” Rice said. “There isn’t room for error; one bad race will prove costly in the end.”

Before South Boston Speedway regulars can dial their focus in on the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort 200, they have unfinished business in the first half of the regular season.

Saturday night, the track will host with the NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s; a six-race program featuring twin 75-lap races for the Late Model Stock Division. There will also be a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, a 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock race, a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets race and a 25-lap race for the regional touring Southern Ground Pounders.

Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. with the first race set for 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and children 12-and-under are admitted free with a paying adult.

