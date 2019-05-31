Last Building Falls during Phase II of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project Presented by Graybar

Talladega Superspeedway’s longstanding official NASCAR scoring building is the final structure that has been demolished during Phase II of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. Located on the infield side of the start-finish line, the building stood at the historic track for decades.

In all, five buildings have been demolished in the area that will house the new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience which will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR at the world’s greatest racing venue this October 11-13, during its NASCAR Playoff doubleheader weekend. While the ground has been leveled, it is currently being prepped with foundation work for numerous, new buildings, with underground water and sewer systems, as well as conduit for cabling and wiring.

The Talladega Garage Experience, which will stretch from the center of the Tri-Oval all the way down near the start-finish line, will feature “up-close” access (including access under the same roof where the race cars are being prepped by the race teams), interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield.

Framing and electrical have also begun for the new Drivers Meeting room in the old Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage (which will also become the new Xfinity/Gander Truck Series Garage). Fans who purchase an Unrestricted Weekend VIP package will have access to both drivers meetings for the Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (Oct. 12) and the 1000Bulbs.com 500 for the Monster Energy Cup Series (Oct. 13). Fans who buy a Sunday VIP Experience package, led by former Motor Racing Network analyst and driver Glenn Jarrett, will have the opportunity to attend the drivers meeting for the 1000Bulbs.com 500.

The approximately $50 million Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar is part of International Speedway Corporation’s (Talladega’s parent company) long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. DLR Group is the architect of the entire project while Hoar Construction from Birmingham will spearhead Phase II. GT Grandstands (Plant City, FL) will construct the new Pit Road Club and the Race Operations.

Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/transformation. For ticket information on the track’s NASCAR doubleheader playoff weekend, and all things on Transformation and the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-7223 (RACE).

TSS PR