TRD, David Wilson Named Toyota/Save Mart 350 Grand Marshal

In celebration of Toyota Racing Development’s (TRD, U.S.A.) 40th anniversary, Sonoma Raceway has named TRD, represented by president David Wilson, as Grand Marshal of its Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event.

Toyota, which made its NASCAR debut in the Goody’s Dash Series in 2000, has been the official vehicle and NASCAR event co-title sponsor at Sonoma Raceway since 2007. The raceway joins TRD in celebrating an anniversary in 2019, as the raceway marks 50 years of racing in wine country.

Since TRD’s debut in NASCAR, the organization has achieved more than 450 wins across all three professional series, including two NASCAR Cup Series Championships. In Sonoma, TRD has visited victory lane five times, including Kyle Busch’s first NASCAR Cup Series road-course victory and Toyota’s first Sonoma victory in 2008.

TRD has also seen success in the other two NASCAR national series, NHRA, USAC, CART, IndyCar, IMSA, various grassroots series and Off-Road racing series, with multiple titles and race wins. Off-the-track, TRD has been successful in adding technology gleaned from racing into its production vehicles.

“On behalf of all of our team members at TRD in both Costa Mesa, California and Salisbury, North Carolina, we’re honored that our partners and friends at Sonoma Raceway have chosen to pay tribute to TRD’s 40th anniversary by making TRD the Grand Marshal of this year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350,” said Wilson, president of TRD, U.S.A. “From humble beginnings as a simple speed shop in Southern California to an organization employing more than 250 team members that contribute to championships and victories spanning numerous motorsports entrants across America, we’re proud of the rich history of our company, and we look forward to celebrating at Sonoma Raceway.”

Wilson, TRD and Sonoma Raceway’s 50th anniversary will be honored on Friday, June 21, at the Children's Champions NASCAR Banquet at beautiful Viansa Winery in Sonoma. The gala is a fundraiser for the Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities. Wilson and TRD representatives will also take part in the Pre-Race Show Powered by Friedman’s Home Improvement on Sunday, June 23, including giving the official command of "Drivers, Start Your Engines."

“Sonoma Raceway’s relationship with Toyota and TRD dates back to their first entry in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2007, and their success on the track has been mirrored by our growing and robust promotional partnership with Toyota Motor Sales and the regional dealers,” said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager. “To top it off, David Wilson is celebrating his 30th anniversary with TRD this year, so we are delighted to honor David and his team of innovators at Toyota Racing Development as our 2019 Grand Marshals.”

Sonoma Raceway PR