Modified 100 Set For Thursday Night At Macon Speedway

After an outstanding Memorial Day show which saw 120 cars in the pits, Macon Speedway is all ready to go for the second event of its three race week. Thursday night's headliner will be the 95Q Up On The Wheel Modified 100 for the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division. The high flying Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars and Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will also be in action.

Thursday’s race for the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds will be the 2nd Annual “Up On The Wheel Modified 100”. Trent Young, of Hopkinsville, IL, made his first ever Macon Speedway appearance one year ago and claimed the $3,000 top prize, leading every lap. Kewanee, IL’s Ray Bollinger had a strong second place run, while Rick Conoyer, Curt Rhodes, and Brian Lynn completed the top five. The field featured a who’s-who list of drivers with 26 in attendance. Being the first event of its type at the track, many drivers were worried about fuel, tires, etc. None of the above turned out to be issues and the race was a great one.

The Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars presented by Morrow Brothers Ford will be in the house for the first of two scheduled events at the track this year. Jeremy Standridge leads the standing after four events. Paul Nienhiser, who always puts on a thrilling show, is second in points, while veteran Joey Moughan, Cory Bruns, and Kyle Schuett complete the top five. Last year’s event was claimed by Jacob Patton after Nienhiser tangled with lapped traffic while leading.

Rounding out Thursday’s action will be the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar Pro Late Models. Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, IL, leads the standing by 34 over Donny Koehler, of Macon, IL. Blake Damery, Jake Little, and Jeff Reed, Jr. are currently in the top five. Ewing has claimed two feature wins, while Little and Logan Moody have each won a feature.

Following Thursday’s event, there is a short turnaround for Saturday’s Five Buck Night, featuring $5 grandstand admission and a kid’s bike giveaway. Several divisions of racing action are on tap for Saturday night.

On Thursday, pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, local pill draw will end at 5:45 when the drivers meeting begins, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

Macon Speedway PR