Single Day tickets go on sale tomorrow for 2019 Honda Indy Toronto

Single Day ticket sales launch tomorrow (May 30) at 10 a.m. ET which means the 33 rd edition of the Honda Indy Toronto is just over a month away. Tickets for this summer festival in downtown Toronto at Exhibition Place, July 12-14, 2019, are available at hondaindy.com or by calling 888-476-6251.

Along with the release of Single Day tickets, Honda Indy Toronto is excited to announce the return of Robby Gordon’s Stadium SUPER Trucks to the weekend schedule. This is a fan favourite from the past that will certainly add to the thrills of the on track action for festival-goers. These high-flying trucks will race across jumps and power down the streets surrounding Exhibition Place once again.

“Robby Gordon’s Stadium SUPER Trucks are a spectacular and popular feature that we are thrilled to add back on the schedule for the first time since 2016!” said Jeff Atkinson, Honda Indy Toronto President. “On and off track, this annual summer Toronto tradition has so much to experience for festival-goers of all ages. A variety of single-day and weekend ticket options and unique packages at varying price points help make the event accessible to all.”

Ticket prices remain unchanged for the second year in a row to the Honda Indy Toronto. 2-Day Grandstand and General Admission are available now offering the best weekend value with access to the best seats. Pricing starts at $85 for 2-Day Grandstand seating, and 2-Day Weekend General Admission is $55. Single Day General Admission is $40 and $70 for reserved Single Day Grandstand seating. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult providing an exceptional family value.

Fan Friday returns for the 10 th year offering general admission on Friday, July 12, courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation by festival-goers. Honda Canada Foundation matches dollar for dollar the contributions received on the event weekend. Over $690,000 has been raised in nine years for Make-A-Wish® Canada.

Other items on sale to upgrade the Honda Indy Toronto experience include Pit and IndyCar Paddock Passes. A Pit Pass includes the Paddock Pass and provides access to pitlane during practice, qualifying and pre-race for IndyCar plus all of the on track sessions for the support race series. A Paddock Pass provides entrance into “the locker room of motorsports” to see the cars and drivers up close.

Honda Indy Toronto is an unforgettable weekend for the whole family. The event’s Rookie Racers Club immerses the youngest attendees into the sport with fun experiences. Thunder Alley will be filled with numerous activities and interactive displays including the Honda SpeedZone. New and diverse food options and additional festival gathering points will continue to upgrade the experience for 2019.

All attendees are encouraged to use Toronto’s GO Lakeshore West Train to Exhibition Station for the easiest commute without the worry of traffic or parking at the Honda Indy Toronto. For $70, Go Transit is offering a combo ticket which includes 2-Day General Admission and two daily round trip fares for transportation to and from the event. Single day combo options are also available at hondaindy.com/GO . Children 12 and under ride free on Go Transit.