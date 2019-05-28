World Wide Technology Raceway’s NASCAR Triple Truck Challenge social media contest starts today

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today launched its exciting Triple Truck Challenge contest for fans on social media. Winning fans could earn a cash prize of $500 and race tickets.

NASCAR TRIPLE TRUCK CHALLENGE: WWT Raceway has been selected as one of three tracks to host a lucrative and exciting challenge for NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series drivers. Thanks to the new Triple Truck Challenge, the winner of WWT Raceway’s Gateway 200 presented by CK Power will receive a bonus of $50,000 in addition to the posted purse. If a driver wins all three Triple Truck Challenge races – Texas Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and WWT Raceway – they will receive a bonus of $500,000.

The Triple Truck Challenge is:

A three-race, series-within-a-series competition.

Three consecutive races on the 2019 schedule: Texas Motor Speedway (June 7), Iowa Speedway (June 15) and Gateway Motorsports Park (June 22).

Exclusively for NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series drivers – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are not eligible.

A $50,000 bonus – in addition to the posted purse — for the team/driver who wins one of the three races.

A $500,000 total bonus – in addition to the posted purses — for the team/driver who wins all three Triple Truck Challenge races.

TRIPLE TRUCK CHALLENGE FAN CONTEST RULES AND GUIDELINES

Entrants must select a winner for each race of the Triple Truck Challenge (Texas, Iowa and WWT).

Leave a comment on the social media accounts of all three drivers selected for the contest WWT Raceway’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Once selections are submitted, no changes are allowed.

If fans correctly pick the Texas winner, they will win two tickets to the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gateway 200 presented by CK Power on June 22, as well as an invitation to race Truck Series drivers at the Gateway Kartplex’s Dine & Dash on June 21.

If fans correctly choose pick the Texas and Iowa winners, they will win two tickets to the Gateway 200 presented by CK Power on June 22, an invitation to race Truck Series drivers at the Gateway Kartplex’s Dine & Dash on June 21 and two INDYCAR Coors Light Pole Night tickets on August 23.

If fans correctly pick all three winners (Texas, Iowa and WWT), they will win a cash prize of up to $500 and two INDYCAR Coors Light Pole Night tickets on August 23.

The contest deadline is June 7.

For more information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com.

