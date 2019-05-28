Pocono 400 Weekend - Over 30 Events and Activities For Fans

Pocono Raceway will host over 30 events and activities, taking place both on and off the track, for fans attending the Pocono 400 race weekend from May 31-June 2. The major races each day will include the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series (AMS) race on Friday, the Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race on Saturday and the Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race on Sunday.

Kids, ages 12 and under, receive FREE gate admission and camp for FREE all weekend long. Grandstand Parking is free all weekend. Additionally, the race weekend kicks off with the third annual Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday on May 31. Fans can bring an empty can of Monster Energy, any size, to be recycled at Pocono Raceway to receive free gate admission events on Friday. Adult tickets start at $25 on Saturday and $45 on Sunday. Weekend camping tickets start at $200. Buy tickets by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/tickets .

Grandstand gates (Gates 8 and 11) open daily at 8 a.m. Grandstand Parking lots open daily between 6:00-8:00 a.m. Fans attending should follow traffic patterns to enter through Gate 5 off PA Route 115 or Gate 7 off Long Pond Road. Tractor Trailers can bring their rigs each day to park in the Drydene Tractor Trailer Parking Lot by entering through Gate 7.

Before arriving to Pocono Raceway, guests should visit www.poconoraceway.com/faninfo for an A-Z guide of information including what items are approved for entry into the track, guest policies and much more.

For a full schedule of detailed events and activities, visit www.poconoraceway.com/schedule . Several key events, including on-track racing action, are provided below.

Pocono 400: On-Track Activities

Friday, May 31st:

9:00 a.m. - AMS Practice

12:00 p.m. - AMS Qualifying

1:05 p.m. – NXS Practice

2:05 p.m. – MENCS Practice

3:05 p.m. - NXS Practice

4:05 p.m. – MENCS Practice

5:15p.m. – AMS Driver Introductions

5:30 p.m. – General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 AMS Race

Saturday, June 1st:

10:05 a.m. – NXS Single-Car Qualifying

11:35 a.m. – MENCS Single-Car Qualifying

12:30 p.m. – NXS Driver Introductions

1:00 p.m. - Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NXS Race

Sunday, June 2nd:

12:45 p.m. – Pre-Race Stage Activities Begin

1:20 p.m. – MENCS Driver Introductions

2:00 p.m. – Pocono 400 MENCS Race

Pocono 400: Fan-Driven Events and Activities

Events/Activities on Multiple Days:

50/50 Raffle to Benefit the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital – Pocono Raceway and the Mattioli Foundation will host a 50/50 Raffle to benefit the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital. Fans have won over $100,000 to date during previous race weekend 50/50 raffles. Fans should look out for 50/50 Raffle volunteers, who will be roaming the entire facility, wearing bright yellow shirts all weekend long. Raffle tickets will also be sold near the Gate 8 Box office behind the Grandstand and the Infield Welcome Center in the infield. One lucky fan will be announced before the end of Sunday's race as the winner of the raffle. The winning number will be posted at www.poconoraceway.com/Pocono5050 at the conclusion of the contest. Fans do not need to be present to win, but they will need to present the winning ticket to claim their prize.

NEW FOR 2019: FREE Carnival – Located in Fan Fair, the FREE Carnival will include five, fair-style fan favorites. The rides include thrillers such as the 'Round-Up', 'Tornado' and 'Cobra,' as well as, a giant slide and swing. These rides are free to all gate admission ticket holders over the three-days of race festivities. There will also be a few classic, fair-style pay-to-play games .

Camping guests can access the new Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center for daily activities and programs for all ages. Daily events will include morning yoga, arts and crafts, animal demonstrations and paint-and-sip classes. The Center is located along Earnhardt Road between the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground and the Bark Park in the infield. Camping Decoration Contest – Available for all race weekend camping guests. Decorate your campsite in a luau theme for a chance to win several prizes including Pocono 400 VIP tickets and access passes. Pocono Raceway staff members will roam the camping areas, select winners and announce them at the Infield Block Party on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 31st:

Pocono 400 Camping Opens – The Infield and Family Grandstand camping areas open at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday for all Pocono 400 race weekend camping guests. All camping guests must visit RV Registration upon arrival to check in. RV Registration is located near the corner of Long Pond Road and PA Route 115.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Infield Hauler Parade – All MENCS haulers will drive through the Family Grandstand camping area, before entering the Infield camping areas, during the Hauler Parade. Camping guests in the Family Grandstand area and Infield camping inside Turns 2 and 3 will be able to see their favorite drivers' haulers during the Infield Hauler Parade. The hauler parade will start between 6:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 31st:

Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday – As mentioned, fans can bring an empty can of Monster Energy to be recycled at the Grandstand gates to receive free gate admission to events on Friday. Once through the gates, be sure to visit the Monster Energy display for multiple events, including motocross performances and a driver autograph session.

Saturday, June 1st:

FREE CDL Trucking Job Fair - The second annual "Trucking Job Fair at Pocono Raceway Driven by Pennsylvania Turnpike" will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. All applicants attending the job fair will receive a $10 lunch voucher and two complimentary Saturday General Admission Grandstand tickets, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Attendees should bring their CDL License with them for entry and can one additional guest. Visit www.poconoraceway.com/trucking for more details.

Fan Stage Events – The Fan Stage, located inside Fan Fair between Gates 9 and 10, will host several, FREE events on Sunday. These include a soon-to-be announced fan tweet up (follow @poconoraceway on Twitter for details) and appearances from drivers Alex Bowman at 9:45 a.m. and Chris Buescher at 10:00 a.m. There will be a photo opportunity with Joey Logano’s MENCS championship trophy at 10:30 a.m. and a pre-race concert featuring Kaleb Lee starting at 11:30 a.m.

*Date, times and locations are subject to change without notice. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time. For tickets, certain terms, conditions and fees may apply.

Pocono Raceway PR