AG Shapiro to Host Drug Take Back at This Weekend’s Pocono 400

As racing fans begin packing in preparation for the 2019 Pocono 400 race weekend, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is reminding attendees to bring their unneeded prescription drugs to the race to safely dispose of them at the Office’s two drug take back locations at the raceway. The Office of Attorney General is partnering with Pocono Raceway for the second year in a row to host the Drug Take Back Program during the Pocono 400.

The public is encouraged to bring unused or outdated prescription drugs to the race on Saturday June 1st and June 2nd from 9:00am-2:00pm. They can bring the drugs to the take back locations outside Gate 8 by the flagpole and inside the Paddock. Fans who drop off their prescription drugs on Saturday will be able to drive the track approximately one hour after the Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons race. Those who bring in drugs on Sunday will receive a voucher to drive the track at a future date.

“Prescription opioids are the jet fuel of the heroin, fentanyl and opioid epidemic that is devastating Pennsylvania communities,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “We know that four out of five heroin users started with prescription opioids. 70% of those who misuse opioids get them from a friend or relative’s medicine cabinet and 60% of those who are prescribed opioids end up with leftover pills. This is why the Office of Attorney General is grateful to work with Pocono Raceway again to provide a safe, fun way for Pennsylvanians to dispose of their unneeded prescription medications. I can’t thank Pocono Raceway and their president Ben May enough for their partnership and for stepping up on behalf of the people of Pennsylvania to combat this epidemic.”

“Pocono Raceway is proud to join Attorney General Josh Shapiro in our fight against the opioid crisis,” said Pocono Raceway President Ben May. “This crisis affects the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, especially in local areas surrounding the Pocono Mountains. We hope fans will participate in this year’s drug take back initiative during the Pocono 400 race weekend. Every fan can properly and anonymously remove those unused and outdated prescription drugs from their homes.”

In 2018, the Office of Attorney General first partnered with Pocono Raceway to encourage Pennsylvanians to dispose of their drugs during the Pocono 400 race weekend. As a result, they were able to take back 60 pounds of drugs in just one weekend. Since Attorney General Shapiro took office in January 2017, the Drug Take Back program has destroyed more than 100 tons of prescription drugs.

State of PA AG Office PR