NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Returns to Martinsville Speedway in 2020

For the first time since 2010, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return to Martinsville Speedway in 2020 for the MaxPro Window Films 200.

The modifieds, which were a fixture at Martinsville for decades, will race the 200 lap race on Friday Night May 8, 2020 as part of the spring race weekend.

“We get asked a lot about the modifieds a lot – from fans, from drivers, from media,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “Now, we can say, ‘Yes, we will have them back next year.’ These cars are such an important part of Martinsville Speedway history and the time is right to bring them back.”

North Carolina-based Maxpro Window Films, an industry leader in window film technology, has signed on to sponsor the race.

“Maxpro Window Films is excited to be a supporter of and partner with Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR,” Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Elizabeth Dillon said. “Not only are NASCAR fans a natural market for Maxpro's automotive line of window films, but a lot of our employees and management team have deep roots in the Martinsville and Henry County area and we are proud to be associated with an organization with the history and tradition of Martinsville Speedway, so it's a good fit for Maxpro.

“The modifieds have always been a fan favorite at Martinsville and Maxpro is thrilled to welcome them back for the Maxpro Window Films 200 and to sponsor their return. It’s always an exciting race and having it under the lights will be special. We look forward to an exciting weekend and we are thrilled to be part of it.”

The modified division first raced at Martinsville in 1960 and raced every year through 2002. Virginian Ray Hendrick, who also is the career leader in overall wins at Martinsville with 20, is the all-time leader in modified wins at Martinsville with 13. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evans is second with 10.

In qualifying for a 1986 modified event, Greg Sacks set the Martinsville Speedway track record for all divisions with a one-lap average of 101.014 miles-per-hour, a record that still stands.

“The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Martinsville Speedway are a perfect match,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR Managing Director, Touring Series. “When you talk history and legacy - names like Evans, (Jerry) Cook and (Geoff) Bodine are synonymous with Martinsville. The Modified division and Martinsville Speedway are the cornerstones on which the sport was built. We’re excited about adding names like (Doug) Coby, (Justin) Bonsignore, and maybe even (Ryan) Preece - a new generation of Modified racing stars to the half-mile and look forward to being part of an incredible race weekend.”

The Maxpro Window Films 200 will add to an already exciting 2020 season at the historic half-mile speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series race will be under the lights in the spring, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to the Speedway for the first time since 2006 as part of a triple-header weekend in the fall that will be the final race before the Championship Round of the NASCAR Playoffs for all three national touring series.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever felt this much excitement about an upcoming season at Martinsville Speedway,” Campbell said. “From the fans to competitors and media, it’s industry-wide excitement and we are all really looking forward to it.”

Racing returns to Martinsville Speedway this fall with two race weekends.

First is the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Race in the country on October 5.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return for the NASCAR Playoffs the weekend of October 25-27.

Tickets to both race weekends are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

