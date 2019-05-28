Vette-Palooza To Highlight Pre-Race Festivities For IndyCar Series DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway

Every race fan at Texas Motor Speedway during pre-race festivities for the June 8 IndyCar Series DXC Technology 600 will also be treated to the biggest Chevrolet Corvette show in Texas ... VETTE-PALOOZA.

More than 300 Corvettes from car clubs and individual owners across Texas will be on display from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. in the ballfield area of the Texas Motor Speedway front straightaway. Models years on display will range from 1964 to brand new 2019 Stingray. Corvettes in attendance will be coming from the Dallas/Fort Worth area, as well as Austin, San Angelo, San Antonio, Wichita Falls, as well as from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

VETTE-PALOOZA will be open to all race fans in attendance with no additional pass required.

Many of your favorite Indianapolis 500 Official Pace Car Corvettes from past years will be on display. No less than six cars from three decades (1970s, 1990s, and 2000s) will be represented.

Corvette-specific clubs participating in VETTE-PALOOZA include Lone Star Corvette Club of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and Cowtown Vettes of Fort Worth.

Tickets for the June 8 DXC Technology 600 IndyCar Series race and June 7 SpeedyCash.com 400 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race are available HERE or by calling the Texas Motor Speedway Ticket Office at 817.215.8500.