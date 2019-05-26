Macon IL Speedway Set For Twin 50's On Memorial Day Monday

After a rare Saturday night off, Macon Speedway is ready for a busy week which will feature three different days of racing. It all begins on Memorial Day Monday, May 27, as the Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models and Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods are featured in the Miller Lite Twin 50’s.

The Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models will be making their first visit of 2019 to the 1/5-mile high banked dirt oval. The series opened up at Lincoln Speedway last Friday night with their second event the following night at Highland Speedway. At Lincoln Speedway, Mike Chasteen, Jr. took the victory, while Daryn Klein took the trophy at Highland. A Sunday event at Spoon River Speedway was canceled due to rain.

Monday’s Super Late Model event at Macon will pay $1,500 to the winner with a $100 bonus to the top finishing Pro Late competitor. Typically, a good number of track regulars in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division run with the Supers.

The second 50-lapper will take place in the Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods. The division standings are currently led by Decatur, IL driver, Nick Justice, who has accumulated four top five finishes in as many starts. Perennial favorite, Tim Hancock, is second in points and has won three out of the four features. Hancock had one dnf, which dropped him a spot in the standings. Billy Nail, Rob Timmons, and Tim Riech have also had solid starts and round out the top five in points. The event will pay $700 to the winner.

New Berlin, IL driver Tommy Sheppard, Jr. leads the way in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds as he has claimed two wins in four starts. Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor is second in the standings, garnering three top fives in four races but also had some mechanical issues a week ago which hurt his point total. Rodney Standerfer is fourth in points but has been solid, winning a feature and claiming two second place finishes. Jared Thomas and Alan Crowder also find themselves in the top five in points. NASCAR’s Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader will join Macon’s field of stars on Monday for the event.

It’s been all about the Brothers’ Reed so far this year in the Archer’s Alley Street Stocks. Gene Reed leads the standing by four points over his brother Terry. Terry has won two of the features, Gene has claimed one, and Darrell Dick took the other main event. Larry Russell, Jr. is third in points, Dick fourth, and young rookie, Jonathon Hall fifth.

Decatur, IL’s Brady Reed has been the man to beat in the DIRTcar Hornet class at the track. The division has had strong fields of cars this year with Reed winning two out of the four features. Carter Dart is second in the points, while Billy Mason, Cook Crawford, and Michael Abbott are in the top five.

Rounding out Monday’s action will be the Micros presented by Bailey Chassis. This year, the class is competing for points for the season ending awards banquet. Riverton, IL’s Aaron Andruskevitch leads the points, winning both features so far. Aiden Purduie, Tyler Day, Molly Day, and Tyler Rust are in the top five.

Monday’s events will run an hour ahead of normal starting times with pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing will take the green at 6:00. General admission will be $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

The Memorial Day Special is the first of three events for the track this week with additional action on Thursday and Saturday. Thursday will feature the 95Q Up On The Wheel Modified 100 with MOWA Sprint Cars and Pro Lates, while Saturday will feature Kids Bike Giveaway, $5 admission, and several divisions. For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

