Ford, Lewelling, Clark, Hamby, Stevens, Newton visit victory lane at Volunteer Speedway

The big news Saturday at Volunteer Speedway was the announcement that Kingsport businessman Landon Stallard had purchased “The Gap” from longtime owners Joe and Phyllis Loven. After everyone learned about the future of the track they were treated to an exciting six division racing program.

Jensen Ford of Johnson City was fastest in Crate Late Model qualifying and he backed his speed up during the feature as he powered into the lead at the start and never looked back en route to capturing the victory. Ford was chased to the checkered flag by Rusty Ballenger, Jason Welshan, Tim Maupin and Gary Crittenden.

Clyde Stanton grabbed the lead at start of the Sportsman Late Model feature and over the first 19 laps he and Bradley Lewelling staged a great battle up front. Lewelling, from Knoxville, finally got around Stanton with a pass between turns one and two and led the last six laps to record the win over Stanton, with Terry Poore, Brad Dyer and Kyle Manis rounding out the top five finishers. … A big wreck on lap 4 at end of the backstretch entering the third turn took out Nicholas Shelton and Dale Reed, with both cars sustaining major damage. Emergency and track personnel quickly were on the scene and thankfully both drivers were uninjured.

David Clark of Tazewell cruised to the Modified Street win over Eric Hux, Wayne Rader, Kaleb Trent and Michael Woods.

Jeff Hamby of Knoxville led flag-to-flag in winning the Open Wheel Modified feature over Ricky Tinch, Wayne James, Jesse Rupe and Robby Reagan.

John Stevens, Lee Merrit and Shaun Sise had a good three-car battle up front during the first half of the Classic feature. Sise dropped out with mechanical issues leaving Stevens, from Wallins Creek, Ky., and Merritt to decide the outcome. Stevens recorded the win over Merrit, Adam Engel, Charles Bates and Jim Canning Jr.

Tommy Newton of Seymour led all 20 laps in winning the Mini Stock feature over Chad Manning, Greg Everhart, John Fox and Samuel Fox.

Volunteer Speedway PR