Reddick Rockets to Convincing Alsco 300 Triumph

Tyler Reddick could not be tamed in Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Reddick, driving an appropriately named Tame the Beast Richard Childress Racing entry, led a race-high 110 laps and pulled away from Justin Allgaier and Jeffrey Earnhardt in the closing laps to claim his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season.

In an eventful race that saw 10 caution flags and numerous cars hitting the wall, Reddick took the lead for good with 16 laps to go and beat runner-up Allgaier by 2.1 seconds. Allgaier had pitted for four fresh tires with 28 laps to go and rallied from 11th in the latter stages. Earnhardt’s red, white and blue Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra wound up third – the best finish of his Xfinity Series career. Noah Gragson and Justin Haley completed the top five.

Michael Annett was sixth with Jeb Burton seventh and Ryan Sieg eighth. Austin Cindric and Brandon Jones completed the top 10.

Polesitter Christopher Bell led 33 of the first 90 circuits before a crash ended his day early.

TYLER REDDICK, No. 2 Tame the Beast Chevrolet (Race Winner): “Hats off to the guys for bringing a car that would allow me to be that aggressive and keep it off the wall. We had a two-week off period and instead of goofing off or going on vacation the guys worked really hard and showed off in practice. I’m just really proud of the effort of the guys. They did an unbelievable job. I realize the efforts and we have made massive gains. … I am just pumped. This place, I didn’t feel very good about it. I have just struggled really hard at getting good finishes here in the past. I just tried to focus on what I needed to do. It’s an honor for me to just be here. It’s an honor to jump on board for the 50th year (of Richard Childress Racing). To go out with some really good race cars, it’s a lot of things. It’s an honor and a privilege."

RANDALL BURNETT, No. 2 Tame the Beast Chevrolet (Winning Crew Chief): "I think those two weeks off were really important to us. We had some stuff that we have been wanting to try. We were trying to make our cars better before going into the playoffs. We have had a lot of great ideas and tried some stuff. The guys at the shop built this car and did a beautiful job. We brought a really fast race car and unloaded really well. It’s credit to RCR and the people there who put their hands on it.”

RICHARD CHILDRESS, No. 2 Tame the Beast Chevrolet (Winning Car Owner): “(Reddick) did a great job. He has a talent and will be a superstar in NASCAR in the Cup division. And we want him to be at RCR doing it. That whole race team has done a wonderful job. I’m really proud of them.”

JUSTIN ALLGAIER, No. 7 Hellman's Chevrolet (Runner-Up): "We just needed a little bit more speed. I didn't know on that restart if we were going to be able to get through the field like we did – we were lucky there. Just disappointed we didn't have the speed to run with Tyler. He was so good today, (and) so was the 00 (of Cole Custer) and the 20 (of Christopher Bell). Proud of the effort, and we made a lot out of a little."

JEFFREY EARNHARDT, No. 18 iK9 Toyota (Third-Place Finisher): "I literally drove my guts out right there at the end – that's all I had left in the tank. … It's huge. Obviously, we wanted to win. When we signed this deal to run these races with Joe Gibbs Racing, my goal is to come out here and win races. I know we've got the equipment to be able to do it. We've just got to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. We showed that we can find strong even after overcoming adversity like we did: me stuffing it in the fence. I'm having the time of my life this year."

