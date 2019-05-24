Matt Patricia to serve as grand marshal for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia shows an intensity on every Sunday in the fall during the games. But in June, he will show a different kind of emotion as the grand marshal for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 9.

“It is a true honor to be named the grand marshal for this year’s Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway,” Patricia said. “I’m excited to meet all the world-class drivers that make NASCAR such a special sport. I have many friends closely involved in the NASCAR community and have attended countless races over the years. My family and I are thrilled to represent the Detroit Lions at the race and I look forward to meeting some of the most passionate fans in all of sports next month at the track.”

Patricia is no stranger to firing up his team before games in the locker room. In June the engines will fire on the head coach’s command for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400. The race will cap a week full of entertainment at the track.

“We are excited to welcome Matt Patricia to Michigan International Speedway to give the command for the FireKeepers Casino 400,” track President Rick Brenner said. “The coach has a passion for racing that will show when he delivers the most famous words in motorsports, ‘drivers start your engines.’”

Patricia is entering his second season with the Detroit Lions in 2019, after being named the head coach on Feb. 5, 2018.

His coaching resume boasts more than 21 years of coaching experience in the college and professional ranks, including 14 consecutive seasons (2004-17) with the New England Patriots, prior to Detroit.

As Detroit’s 27th head coach in franchise history, Patricia has emphasized the dedication and passion to championship-caliber football that has defined him throughout his coaching career.

Prior to Detroit, Patricia helped lead the Patriots to three Super Bowl Championships (XXXIX, XLIX, LI), six AFC Championships and 13 AFC East Division Championships. In all 14 of his seasons in New England, the Patriots finished with 10 or more wins, including 11 seasons with 12 or more wins.



It has never been easier to purchase tickets and reserve a campsite at Michigan International Speedway in 2019. Fans can visit www.mispeedway.com or call 888-905-7223 to get the best deals. Grandstand tickets start at $39 and week-long camping starts at $160.

Michigan International Speedway will continue to be a premier racing facility in 2019 when it hosts a pair of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. NASCAR’s most entertaining track will host the Monster Energy Series on June 9 and Aug. 11.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 is on June 9. The series will return on Aug. 11 for the Consumers Energy 400.

The XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 is June 8, while the Gander Outdoors Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Any guest who purchases a 12 and under ticket will automatically receive a free kids Pit and Driver Introduction Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health System. Kids can experience pit road on Sunday morning, sign the start/finish line and view the cars and teams up close on race day. Kids will also have access to pre-race ceremonies, including driver introductions.

NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track continues to add entertainment to the campgrounds, fan plaza, pre-race and stage breaks to make the race week a cannot miss event. The nonstop entertainment at Michigan International Speedway during the FireKeepers Casino 400 race week provides something for every guest. The track continues to add value for the guests who camp and those who come just for the races. A speed painter will even be in victory lane after the FireKeepers Casino 400 to capture the race winning celebration.

MIS PR