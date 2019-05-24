Speedway Indiana- Friday May 24,2019

Next to the Indy 500 Carb Day is the biggest event at IMS in the month of May!

Carb Day: The final practice session before the race, currently held on the Friday before race day, is called "Carburetion Day" (shortened to "Carb Day" since 2000). ... In 1969–1972, Carb Day was held the Wednesday before the race. From 1973 to 2004, Carb Day was held the Thursday before the race,

The name originally came from the fact that it was the final session where teams could tune their carburetors in conditions similar to those that might be encountered on race day. The name has remained despite the fact that no qualified car has used a carburetor since 1963.

However it is now known as the party before the race!

Racing and rock and roll are partners in the perfect party during the Miller Lite Carb Day on Friday, May 24 at IMS! Nothing turbo-charges the start of the greatest weekend in racing like the final practice for the 103rd Indianapolis 500, the Freedom 100, the Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition and the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert featuring one of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Foreigner, all for one great price.