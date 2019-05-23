Pair of University of Miami Student-Athletes to Participate in NASCAR's National Pit Crew Combine

Two former University of Miami student-athletes have been selected to participate in the fourth annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity National Pit Crew Combine on Friday, May 24 in Concord, North Carolina.

Linebacker Terry McCray from the Hurricanes football team and women’s soccer player Dalanda Ouendeno will compete for roles as tire changers, carriers and jackmen. McCray and Ouendeno took part in a regional combine at the University of Miami back in March and were two of only 12 student-athletes nationwide to be invited to Friday’s combine.

McCray, who hails from Pompano Beach, is a graduate of Blanche Ely High School and reached a bowl game with Hurricanes in every season during his career. Ouendeno is a native of Paris, France where she played for the Paris St. Germain (PSG) soccer club from 2009-15, won the Gothia Youth World Cup and the IberCup Portugal, and was part of five Isles of France championship teams.

Top performing athletes in Friday’s combine will earn a spot in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development program where they will spend six months training as pit crew members at Rev Racing, with hopes of one day pitting for a national series team.

Led by Phil Horton, Rev Racing director of athletic performance, the four-hour combine will test the athletes in a series of strength, agility and flexibility exercises to assess their fitness for a NASCAR pit crew. Additionally, each athlete will learn how to perform tasks required of over-the-wall crew members.

“We’re excited to witness the impact this year’s competitors bring to NASCAR and the overall pit crew development program,” said Jusan Hamilton, NASCAR director of racing operations and event management. “Each athlete possesses something special and has demonstrated the potential to work in a fast-paced, highly competitive environment. Rev Racing’s recruiting efforts have identified some phenomenal athletes who can translate what they’ve accomplished in their respective sports to success on pit road. We look forward to training those selected to the program and positioning them for successful NASCAR careers.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of the journey both our pit crew development program and program graduates have taken from its inception," said Max Siegel, owner and CEO of Rev Racing. "With the expansion of our recruiting efforts across the country, the talent level rises, and our program continues to evolve and create more opportunities for advancement at a higher level. We’re energized by the opportunity to work with these talented athletes and foresee a very impactful future on pit road for those selected to participate in our program.”

Since the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development Program began, more than 100 athletes have participated, and 65 graduates are now working in NASCAR. Thirty-five crew members have reached and competed in the sport’s national series, including the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™.

Program alums include Raphael Diaz, rear tire changer for Roush Fenway Racing, and Jordan Paige, now a jackman for Richard Childress Racing. Earlier this season, Breanna O’Leary and Brehanna Daniels became the first female graduates of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development Program to go over the wall in the DAYTONA 500. Both women participated in the 2016 pit crew combine and now pit regularly across the national series.

As part of the recruiting process, NASCAR and Rev Racing traveled to host student-athlete workouts at Alabama A&M University, Alcorn State University, Arizona State University, Coppin State University, Virginia State University and the University of Miami.

The 2019 NASCAR Drive for Diversity National Pit Crew Combine participants include:

Name Hometown University Primary Sport Leishaun Ealey Jacksonville, Fla. Alcorn State University Football Hadji Gaylord Norfolk, Va. Norfolk State University Football Robin Loza Charlotte, N.C. Central Piedmont Community College Football Terry McCray Pompano Beach, Fla. University of Miami Football Dalanda Ouendeno Paris, France University of Miami Soccer Deonte Parker Huntsville, Ala. Alabama A&M University Baseball Mequel Phillips Chester, Va. Virginia State University Football Josh Pokraka Honolulu, Hawaii Arizona State University Football Raynard Revels Richmond, Va. Norfolk State University Football Matthew Sawyer Baltimore, Md. Coppin State University Football Dasmond Tautalatasi Concord, Calif. Arizona State University Football Alvin Wilson Lexington, Miss. Alcorn State University Football

Following Friday’s event, the pit crew combine participants will attend the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 on Saturday, May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Drive for Diversity also offers a driver development program, operated by Rev Racing, and fields vehicles for six drivers in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and NASCAR Whelen All-American Series, as well as legend cars for four youth racers in the US Legend Car Series. Successful graduates now competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series include drivers Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez and Bubba Wallace.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR