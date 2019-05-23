Richmond Raceway Recognized at NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards at NASCAR Hall of Fame

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) was recognized with two awards at the 12th Annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards hosted at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. Dennis Bickmeier, Richmond President, accepted the Track Award honoring the organization for its dedication and support for diversity and inclusion. Isaiah Wright also received the Outstanding Intern Award for his work with Richmond during the 2018 NASCAR season.

Richmond was recognized with the Track Award at the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards for their work with Virginia State University (VSU). The track strategically aligned its marketing efforts to reach the local colleges and universities within its market through on-campus promotions and a pre-race concert with local artists. Students also received real-world work experience at the track through the organization’s intern program and Richmond staff participated in VSU’s annual Communications, Sport & Entertainment Symposium.

“We strive to be a track of inclusion as we know the amazing diverse market we live and work in Richmond, Virginia,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We are honored to be recognized at the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards, along with Isaiah Wright and our friends at Virginia State University. We will continue to be an inclusive and diverse organization on and off the track at Richmond Raceway.”

Isaiah Wright, a member of the 2018 NASCAR Diversity Internship Program, was recognized with the Outstanding Intern Award for his work with Richmond. Wright interned in Richmond’s consumer marketing department during the 2018 NASCAR season. His commitment to diversity was displayed in his recruitment of VSU classmates, fraternity brothers, and professors to support Richmond. Wright’s relationships led to more than 20 students working at Richmond throughout the season. He is currently a graduate student at Old Dominion University.

Industry leaders and personnel across the NASCAR industry were in attendance for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards to honor NASCAR drivers, pit crew members and industry partners and ambassadors for their work promoting diversity and inclusion across the sport.

“There is a shared commitment across the NASCAR industry to champion diversity and inclusion, and the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards celebrate the individuals and organizations whose contribution are making a difference,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR President. “We’re pleased to recognize this year’s award recipients whose efforts and accomplishments are helping drive our sport forward.”

This year marked the NASCAR Drive for Diversity’s first ceremony held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte. Notable past award winners include Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers and NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program graduates Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez and Bubba Wallace, and NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver Hailie Deegan.

To learn more about NASCAR Drive for Diversity, visit NASCARDiversity.com.

Richmond Raceway PR