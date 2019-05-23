Kurt Busch, New Hampshire Motor Speedway Donate Tickets to Local Military Members

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is teaming up with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch to donate 200 race tickets for local military members and veterans to attend the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday, July 21. Fans are encouraged to join in and honor our military through the speedway’s new Send A Solider program.

“I am appreciative of the sacrifice and commitment of our military service members and families which is why I started this program,” said Busch. “I’m grateful to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for matching my donation and encouraging fans to help as well.”

Through his KB100 Ticket Giveaway, Busch purchased 100 tickets to the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway matched that, adding in another 100 tickets. Both Busch and the speedway are now challenging fans to add to the number of tickets being given to military members and veterans through New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s new Send A Soldier program. This program allows fans to purchase a $50 ticket for just $40 that will be added to the KB100 Ticket Giveaway to honor even more service members this July.

“There’s no real way to fully thank a military member for their commitment and sacrifice to ensure all of our freedom,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager for New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “The Send A Soldier program is a great way for our fans to get involved and make a difference for a military family and help give them the chance to create lasting memories.”

As an added bonus, fans who purchase a ticket through the Send A Soldier program will enjoy a special appearance by Busch on race day, and the first 50 fans to purchase a ticket through the Send A Soldier program will also receive a Monster Energy gift bag.

All currently serving military members and veterans are eligible to register to be selected for these tickets. The KB100 program is part of a relationship with the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) and will offer 100 tickets for each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in 2019.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway features military members as part of the pre-race festivities and always offers all current service members and veterans 20% off tickets and pre-race pit passes for July’s NASCAR race weekend and September’s Full Throttle Fall Weekend.

For ticket information for events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the June 8-16 Motorcycle Week at NHMS, the July 19-21 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race weekend and the September 20-21 Full Throttle Fall Weekend, visit the speedway website at NHMS.com or call Fan Relations at (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR