Watkins Glen International employee recognized with NASCAR Drive for Diversity Industry Ambassador Award

Watkins Glen International Senior Manager of Group and Corporate Sales, Jose Cervantes, was chosen as the recipient of the 2018 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Industry Ambassador Award, NASCAR announced.

The award is in recognition of outstanding personal contributions and efforts in the incorporation of multicultural initiatives within NASCAR and the motorsports industry.

“I feel extremely honored to be part of NASCAR’s initiative to become a more diverse sport,” Cervantes said. “We’ve been working with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Daniel Suarez for the past three years to introduce the Hispanic market in Upstate New York to NASCAR and have had great success.”

Cervantes continues to spearhead public and community relations initiatives with Suarez to grow awareness and interest in the sport throughout several Hispanic communities in Upstate New York including Buffalo and Rochester in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Both events featured proclamations for Daniel Suarez Day by Buffalo mayor Byron Brown and Rochester mayor Loveley Warren, meet-and-greets with Hispanic community leaders of the cities and visits to recreational and community centers.

“We are thrilled for Jose for receiving this incredible honor and his continued performance here at WGI,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said. “He continues to go above and beyond in building relationships in our Hispanic markets.”

Cervantes joined The Glen in 2013 as a Sales and Marketing Intern before being hired on full-time as the Ticket Office Coordinator in 2014. He transitioned to the sales side of the company in 2018 and currently oversees group sales concentrating in deals to large corporations, motor coach groups and unions while also managing several corporate accounts as the Senior Manager of Group and Corporate Sales.

A native of Villa Emiliano Zapata, Jalisco, Mexico, he earned his bachelor’s in Business Management with a concentration in Marketing as well as his Master’s Degree in International Business from Keuka College.

WGI PR