Drive Your Car On The Track For A Good Cause! Darlington Raceway To Host Track Drive June 15

On Saturday, June 15, Darlington Raceway will give race fans a unique opportunity to drive their personal vehicles on the high banks of the Lady in Black, and in turn, support our service members and veterans.

For a $30 cash donation per car, Darlington Raceway will allow fans to take three laps around the famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval. The Track Drive is scheduled for 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on June 15.

For their donation, guests will also receive two (2) tickets to the August 31 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race (which will feature Dale Earnhardt Jr. racing in his only event of the season). With each $30 donation, $10 will benefit the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program.

“We had a great turnout last year with the track drive here at Darlington Raceway and are excited to get our fans back again for the opportunity to take a few laps around the track while supporting our service members and veterans through the Sports Clips’ Help A Hero Scholarship program,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “We encourage our fans to come out to the track that day to participate in some family-fun activities for an extremely worthy cause.”

Since 2013, Sport Clips has been the primary supporter of the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program, which provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. From October 14 through November 11, Sport Clips locations around the country will collect donations in-store to support the scholarship program. To date, nearly 1,300 scholarships more than $5.7 million have been awarded.

Scholarship recipients come from every part of the United States and represent every branch of service. Recipients are earning a variety of degrees including engineering, computer science, business, accounting, healthcare, and many more.

TRACK LAPS RULES AND RESTRICTIONS

Motorcycles will not be permitted. Passenger vehicles only. All drivers must present a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance at check-in

The driver of the vehicle must be 21 years of age or older All participants must sign a waiver of liability (including all passengers)

All drivers and passengers must adhere to South Carolina state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints Headlights must be on at all times

Fans must enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151 Laps will be held at a maximum speed of 70 mph and regulated by Darlington Raceway personnel with a lead and chase vehicle

Laps will be held at a maximum speed of 70 mph and regulated by Darlington Raceway personnel with a lead and chase vehicle The event is weather dependent. In case of inclement weather, the track will issue an official weather statement on DarlingtonRaceway.com no later than Friday, June 14 and announce an alternate date at that time.

Darlington Raceway PR