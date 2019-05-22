Ford Night at Kingsport Speedway

Ever wanted to drive your own car on the track?

Well now is your chance, IF you have a Ford! This Friday night at Kingsport Speedway will be our annual FORD night! If you have a Ford, you will be able to display your car and even make parade laps around the track before the racing action starts. (GM and Mopar Nights will be later in the year.)

Friday nights festivities will feature exciting NASCAR Whelen All-American Series sanctioned racing action in Highland Sign Shop Late Model Stock Car division, Super Transmissions Modified Street class, Pure 4, Mod 4, and Pure Street class.

Pit Gate – 2 p.m.

Spectator Gates – 5 p.m.

Green Flag – 8 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission Friday $12, with kids 12-and-under admitted FREE. Adult tier-parking admission $12 per person (plus a $12 vehicle parking spot fee), with kids 12-and-under admitted free. Full race day schedule and updates points are attracted and will be posted online.

Other Notes:

This race is a Contingency Connection Racer Rewards event. Contingency Connection offers nearly $150,000 in national contingency awards. Visit contingencyconnection.com to see a list of over 100 sponsors posting awards for grassroots racers this season

Tier-parking spots are still available for season-long reservation at $100 per spot. With a reserved parking spot, weekly vehicle and admission costs still apply.

An open practice is scheduled for Thursday May 9, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and FREE for fans to come watch.

Kingsport Speedway is the only weekly NASCAR Whelen All-American Series sanctioned concrete surfaced short-track in the United States.

For more information on Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.kingsportspeedway.com

Fresh content and updates can also be found on the tracks Facebook page (@KingsportSpeedway), Twitter (@KpSpeedway), Instagram (@KingsportSpeedway), Snapchat (@KptSpeedway), and YouTube (@KingsportSpeedway).

KPS PR

