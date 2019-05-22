Homestead-Miami Speedway Offering Limited-Time Memorial Day Ticket Package

Memorial Day weekend is one of the biggest weekends in motorsports as the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 will both be run this Sunday. Now, racing enthusiasts can take advantage of the holiday by making sure they don’t miss out on the pinnacle of the NASCAR season, Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Starting Wednesday through Tuesday, May 28, Homestead-Miami Speedway will be offering a special Memorial Day ticket package for $90. Fans who purchase this package will receive the following:

· Grandstand ticket to the Ford EcoBoost 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race on Sunday, November 17

· Pit pass, which gives the attendee access to exclusive areas in the infield

· Access to the post-race championship celebration

The 2019 Ford Championship Weekend is the culmination of 18 consecutive years of crowning NASCAR champions at Homestead-Miami Speedway. To purchase the Memorial Day package and buy tickets to Ford Championship Weekend, November 15-17, visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Homestead Miami Speedway PR

