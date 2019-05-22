TIME-LAPSE VIDEO: Coca-Cola 600 Turf Painting

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host race fans from all 50 U.S. states and 19 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and New Zealand this month in anticipation of the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

On Wednesday, crews from Pioneer Athletics completed painting on the speedway's infield synthetic turf – which was installed last year and covers more than 100,000 square feet in the infield.

The race-week action kicks off Thursday with Spectrum Pole Night as NASCAR’s best set the field for Sunday’s 600-mile showcase of patriotism and wheel-to-wheel drama. Thursday's fun continues with the ARCA Menards Series' General Tire 150 under the lights.

On Saturday, the Alsco 300 pits the up-and-coming stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series against one another in a 300-mile duel under the sun. Sunday's festivities will include a pre-race concert presented by Advance Auto Parts Speed Perks featuring Cheap Trick. A patriotic pre-race Salute to the Troops will build the excitement to an action-packed crescendo with Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 getting underway at 6 p.m.

TICKETS:

To purchase Coca-Cola 600 race week tickets, fans can call 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR