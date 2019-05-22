Ducati Island returns to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for World Superbike

Ducati Island offers the ultimate Ducati experience including optimal seating to witness Álvaro Bautista and Chaz Davies compete during the 2019 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship GEICO Motorcycle U.S. Round with MotoAmerica at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on July 12-14. With 11 consecutive victories on his Panigale V4 R, Bautista remains unbeatable this season.



Ducati fans will cheer on privateer Kyle Wyman, who will be campaigning Ducati on a Panigale V4 R in the MotoAmerica EBC Brakes Superbike championship.

Starting at $179, the Ducati Island Package includes a 3-Day General Admission ticket, a Paddock Pass, an Open Grandstand Seat, a VIP Ducati-only Motorcycle Parking on the Island, a Ducati-only Parade Lap, and a special gift.



Come check out the demo ride selection between races. This year, Diavel and Scrambler Ducati test rides are being offered.

Discover the 2019 Scrambler Ducati lineup featuring the newly updated Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle, Cafe Racer, and Desert Sled. Hourly demo rides are available throughout the day. Come hang out at the Scrambler Ducati Camp while listening to Scrambler Ducati radio.



The Diavel trailer will be on site offering test rides on the new Diavel 1260. You won’t want to miss the roar of Diavel 1260 S with the Termignoni exhaust. Bring your gear if you plan to ride!





Don’t miss out. There may be a surprise announcement during the weekend. You’ll have to be there to find out! Click here and use the code DUCATI at checkout to receive special pricing, exclusively for Ducatisti.



For more information about the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship GEICO Motorcycle U.S. Round with MotoAmerica, Ducati Island, and other exclusive manufacturer packages, visit here or call 831-242-8200.

