The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars' most patriotic race weekend became even more "United" on Tuesday. United Rentals has signed on as entitlement sponsor for the inaugural United Rentals Patriot Nationals, a two-day showcase of sprint car excitement on Friday and Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Sprint car stars including Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet, Daryn Pittman and Carson Macedo will take on The Dirt Track at Charlotte's high-speed, four-tenths-mile dirt oval beginning with Friday's first night of action and concluding with a patriotic bang on Saturday - just one night before the green flag for the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600.

Each Patriot Nationals sprint car feature will pay $15,000 to win and $1,000 to start, creating a two-day mad dash for Outlaw cash at America's Home for Racing.

"United Rentals is extremely proud to sponsor the United Rentals Patriot Nationals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte," said Dave Brown, the regional sales manager in the Southeast and the Carolinas. "We've enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Charlotte Motor Speedway and are excited to take the next step by sponsoring one of dirt racing's most exciting weekends."

Fans in attendance will also witness the fender-banging FUEL Racing Series on Friday and the SECA Late Models on Saturday which will serve as action-packed undercards for the United Rentals Patriot Nationals.

"There's an abundance of excitement this weekend at America's Home for Racing," said Greg Walter, the executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. "Memorial Day weekend is a special time for all of us to reflect on the freedoms provided to us by our nation's Armed Forces. Adding United Rentals to the fold with the United Rentals Patriot Nationals gives us an extra chance to thrill our race fans at The Dirt Track while saluting our servicemen and women with the ultimate patriotic dirt-racing experience."

CMS PR