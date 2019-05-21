Indianapolis Motor Speedway Schedule Race week Featured

20 May 2019
Headed to the 103rd running of the greatest spectacle in racing?

This here is the track schedule for the week!

Monday May 20,

  • Noon-6 pm…Public Gates Open
  • 10:00-11:30 Indy Lights Test
  • Noon-2:00 pm Indy 500 open practice
  • 2:30-4 pm Indy Lights Test

Tuesday May 21st-Wednesday May 22nd

No Track Activity

Thursday May 23rd

  • No Public access
  • 10-10:45 Indy Lights Practice
  • 1:30-2:30 Indy Lights Qualifying

Friday May 24- MILLER LIGHT CARB DAY!

  • 8:00 am-6 pm Public Gates open
  • 11:00 AM -12:30 Indy 500 Final Practice
  • 1:00 Pm 17th Freedom 100 (Indy Lights Race)
  • 2-3:30 Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge
  • 3:30 Miller Lite Carb Day Concert, Turn 4 infield

 Saturday May 25th- Legions Day

  • Parade, Downtown Indianapolis... (Non Track Sponsored Event)
  • 9 AM-10:00 Driver Autograph Session Pagoda Plaza
  • 10:25: Public Drivers Meeting- Tower Terrace
  • 3:30 Firestone Legends Day Concert Turn 4 Infield

Sunday May 26- RACE DAY

  • 6:00 AM Public Gates Open
  • 7:00 AM Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light begins, Turn 3 Infield
  • 12:30 PM 103rd running of The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

Have fun, stay safe and hydrated. SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING!

