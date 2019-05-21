Headed to the 103rd running of the greatest spectacle in racing?

This here is the track schedule for the week!

Monday May 20,

Noon-6 pm…Public Gates Open

10:00-11:30 Indy Lights Test

Noon-2:00 pm Indy 500 open practice

2:30-4 pm Indy Lights Test

Tuesday May 21st-Wednesday May 22nd

No Track Activity

Thursday May 23rd

No Public access

10-10:45 Indy Lights Practice

1:30-2:30 Indy Lights Qualifying

Friday May 24- MILLER LIGHT CARB DAY!

8:00 am-6 pm Public Gates open

11:00 AM -12:30 Indy 500 Final Practice

1:00 Pm 17 th Freedom 100 (Indy Lights Race)

Freedom 100 (Indy Lights Race) 2-3:30 Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

3:30 Miller Lite Carb Day Concert, Turn 4 infield

Saturday May 25th- Legions Day

Parade, Downtown Indianapolis... (Non Track Sponsored Event)

9 AM-10:00 Driver Autograph Session Pagoda Plaza

10:25: Public Drivers Meeting- Tower Terrace

3:30 Firestone Legends Day Concert Turn 4 Infield

Sunday May 26- RACE DAY

6:00 AM Public Gates Open

7:00 AM Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light begins, Turn 3 Infield

12:30 PM 103rd running of The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

Have fun, stay safe and hydrated. SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING!