Headed to the 103rd running of the greatest spectacle in racing?
This here is the track schedule for the week!
Monday May 20,
- Noon-6 pm…Public Gates Open
- 10:00-11:30 Indy Lights Test
- Noon-2:00 pm Indy 500 open practice
- 2:30-4 pm Indy Lights Test
Tuesday May 21st-Wednesday May 22nd
No Track Activity
Thursday May 23rd
- No Public access
- 10-10:45 Indy Lights Practice
- 1:30-2:30 Indy Lights Qualifying
Friday May 24- MILLER LIGHT CARB DAY!
- 8:00 am-6 pm Public Gates open
- 11:00 AM -12:30 Indy 500 Final Practice
- 1:00 Pm 17th Freedom 100 (Indy Lights Race)
- 2-3:30 Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge
- 3:30 Miller Lite Carb Day Concert, Turn 4 infield
Saturday May 25th- Legions Day
- Parade, Downtown Indianapolis... (Non Track Sponsored Event)
- 9 AM-10:00 Driver Autograph Session Pagoda Plaza
- 10:25: Public Drivers Meeting- Tower Terrace
- 3:30 Firestone Legends Day Concert Turn 4 Infield
Sunday May 26- RACE DAY
- 6:00 AM Public Gates Open
- 7:00 AM Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light begins, Turn 3 Infield
- 12:30 PM 103rd running of The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge
Have fun, stay safe and hydrated. SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING!