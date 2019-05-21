The Glen, STAR Headlight Lantern Co. debut new on-track caution light system for 2019 season

Watkins Glen International announced today that it has partnered with STAR Headlight and Lantern Co., Inc. to improve its trackside caution light system and enhance safety at the historic road course.

The STAR DLQS Quick Stick Series LED systems have already made their debut at The Glen for a number of track rental days, and will be in place for each of the track’s major spectator race weekends, including the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen (June 27-30) and Go Bowling at The Glen (August 2-4) events.



“We have enjoyed a stellar partnership with STAR Headlight and Lantern Co., Inc. for a number of years, and are very pleased with the outcome of this modernization project to better serve our teams and drivers,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “We are always looking for ways to make our facility safer, and this state-of-the-art system adds another layer to that initiative.”

The Glen also uses STAR Headlight and Lantern Co. products on each of its pace cars and security vehicles throughout the season. The New York-based company was founded in 1889 and has maintained production in Rochester, with its current headquarters and manufacturing center in Avon, N.Y. STAR offers LED beacons, auxiliary LED warning lights, as well as light bars, lanterns, switch controllers, sirens, back-up alarms, mounting brackets, and more.

“We at STAR Headlight have enjoyed a great partnership with The Glen, and have also over the last several years enjoyed watching our lights go around the track on various Watkins Glen International vehicles”, said Chris Jacobs, President/CEO of Star Headlight Inc., Co. “We are very excited to see the new trackside caution lights that we collaborated together on designing, working at the next race. It is nice to have a local company work with us and get our name out there. So many people come up to us and said “I saw your lights on the pace cars at The Glen!” It is nice to hear that so many people have noticed our lights. We look forward to another great season.”

Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, three times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of the USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and be sure to download The Glen’s free mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.

WGI PR