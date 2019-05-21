22 FREE Offerings Pocono 400 Guests Can Enjoy

Guests attending the Pocono 400 race weekend at Pocono Raceway will enjoy a host of FREE items from May 31-June 2. These complimentary items including amenities, initiatives and programs for guests of all ages. The biggest cost-saver being offered is Pocono Raceway’s Kids Free Initiative. Kids, ages 12 and under, will receive FREE Admission to 100 and 200 levels of the Grandstand, as well as Fan Fair, for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday events. A more complete list of FREE items available to Pocono 400 guests are listed below.

FREE For Everyone

Kids FREE Initiative: Kids, ages 12 and under, receive FREE gate admission and camp for FREE all weekend long. Visit www.poconokidsfree.com FREE Parking: Grandstand Parking is FREE on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monster Energy NASCAR FREE Friday: Bring an empty can of Monster Energy (any size) to be recycled at Pocono Raceway and receive FREE gate admission on Friday, May 31, 2019. Visit www.poconoraceway.com/freefriday WORRY-FREE Ticket Guarantee: Pocono 400 Sunday tickets include the Worry Free Weather Guarantee Presented by AccuWeather. If the Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is postponed due to inclement weather and the ticket holder is unable to attend the rescheduled date, the Raceway will issue a check for the face value of the ticket to the account holder. Visit www.poconoraceway.com/guarantee Bring Your Cooler: Fans can bring a 12’ x 12’ cooler into the race for FREE. Coolers are only permitted in the 100, 200 and 300 Levels of the Grandstand, as well as in our Camping areas. For more details about our cooler policy, including what items are permitted and prohibited, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/faninfo FREE Wi-Fi: Guests can access complimentary Wi-Fi hotspots near Tricky’s Kit Kamp (located behind the Grandstand and next to Gate 8), the midway (behind the Grandstand) and the Paddock (by Club Pocono and Infield Café) FREE Music and Entertainment: Gate Admission ticket holders can visit the brand-new Fan Stage, located inside Fan Fair and behind the Grandstand, for daily pre-race concerts, entertainment and driver appearances. A full list of performers and driver events will be updated at www.poconoraceway.com/schedule Pocono 400 race weekend. FREE Sensory Kits & Rooms: Pocono Raceway is the worlds’ first sensory-inclusive motorsports property. Not only are key staff members trained to recognize and handle sensory overload situations, but they provide FREE KultureCity Sensory Kits and access to KultureCity Sensory Rooms. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/kulturecity FREE Kids’ Areas: Kids can visit Tricky’s Kit Kamp, a soft play area for young children located behind the Grandstand and next to Gate 8, and the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Kids Zone inside Fan Fair for FREE. Both have complimentary events and programs for children. Visit www.poconokidsfree.com FREE Fan Fair Access: All gate admission ticket holders, including those taking advantage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Free Friday on Friday, May 31, and kids (ages 12 and under) have FREE access to Fan Fair. Fan Fair includes driver merchandise areas, the new Fan Fair Stage, the Monster Energy display and smoke showcase, games, entertainment, driver appearances and much more. For more details about all events taking place, visit www.poconoraceway.com/schedule FREE CDL Trucking Job Fair: The second annual “Trucking Job Fair at Pocono Raceway Driven by Pennsylvania Turnpike” will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. All applicants attending the job fair will receive a $10 lunch voucher and two complimentary Saturday General Admission Grandstand tickets, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Visit www.poconoraceway.com/trucking FREE Tractor Trailer Parking: Individuals driving a tractor trailer can visit the Drydene Tractor Trailer Parking lot and park there for FREE. Drivers can enter through Gate 7, off Route 115, and will be directed to the designated tractor trailer parking lot.

FREE for Camping Guests

FREE Grandstand and Fan Fair Access (For Camping Guests): All Pocono 400 camping guests can visit the Grandstand and Fan fair for FREE on Friday and Saturday. They can use the FREE shuttle service or use a Pit/Paddock Pass to access the Pedestrian Tunnel. FREE Playground and Activities Access (For Camping Guests): If you are staying in the infield, be sure to head down Earnhardt Road and visit two great locations. The #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground is a playground built for kids of all abilities to learn, grow and play together. And, be sure to check out the brand-new Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center for daily programs and activities for all ages. For more details visit www.poconoraceway.com/campinginfo Bring Your Dog For FREE: Camping guests can bring their dog to Pocono Raceway for the entire weekend. Once here take your dog to the Bark Park, a dog park located off Earnhardt Road for dogs of all ages and sizes. For more information, visit www.poconoraceway.com/barkpark FREE Access to Block Party and Fireworks: Camping guests can visit the Infield Block Party on Friday and Saturday nights, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. There will be live music, great food and tons of good times to be had by all. And, on Saturday night, look to the skies for the infamous Fireworks Spectacular starting around 9:15 p.m. ET. For more details about all Infield Block Party events, visit www.poconoraceway.com/schedule FREE Shuttle Service: Camping guests can take advantage of the complimentary shuttle which makes multiple stops in the Infield, Family RV Camping and the Grandstand each day. A full schedule will be provided to all Pocono 400 camping guests upon their arrival. FREE Pit/Paddock Passes (For Camping Guests): All camping guests who purchase their Pocono 400 tickets prior to race week receive two complimentary Pit/Paddock Passes. The cutoff for a complimentary Pit/Paddock Pass is Wednesday, May 29, 2019. For more details, visit www.poconoraceway.com/campinginfo

FREE For Specific Ticket Holders

FREE ‘Open Garage’ Access (Pit/Paddock Pass Holders Only): A limited number of spots will be open for Pocono 400 Pit/Paddock Pass holders to receive a wristband to enter both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series garages on Friday, May 31. Visit www.poconoraceway.com/schedule FREE Driver Introduction and Frontstretch Access (Pit/Paddock Pass Holders Only): Pocono 400 Pit/Paddock Pass holders will be able to access the frontstretch before the race and during NASCAR driver introductions on Sunday, June 2. FREE FanVision Scanner Rental (For Sunday Club Pocono and Sunday 300-Level Ticket Holders): A complimentary FanVision scanner is included with a Pocono 400 Sunday Club Pocono or Sunday 300-Level Ticket. A FanVision includes a scanner to listen in to all driver/team audio, digital in-race stats and in-race television broadcast. FREE Pit/Paddock Pass (Sunday Ticket Holders Only): Pit/Paddock Passes accompany the following Pocono 400 Sunday tickets: Sky Box, Sunday Terrace Club, Victory Circle Club, Sunday 300-Level and Club Pocono.

As mentioned, kids (ages 12 and under) are FREE and camp for FREE all Pocono 400 weekend long! Adult tickets on Saturday start at $25, Sunday Adult Ticket start at $45 and race weekend camping tickets start at $200. Buy your tickets to the Pocono 400 race weekend by calling 1-800-RACEWAY (1-800-722-3929) or by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/tickets.

Additionally, Pocono Raceway offers FREE track tours and the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground is open most days with FREE access to the public. Tours and the Playground are not offered during major NASCAR, INDYCAR, Air Show or private event dates. For more details, visit www.poconoraceway.com and search for FREE Track Tours and the #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground.

Note: Certain terms, conditions and fees may apply. Rules and regulations subject to change without notice. Dates, times and events are subject to change without notice.

Pocono Raceway PR