$1000-to-win for Street Stocks this coming Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

There are several motor sport traditions that make the Memorial Day weekend one of the biggest of the year in the racing world and at Mahoning Valley Speedway, the paved ¼-mile oval in Lehighton, they too play on the custom as each season the Street Stock division gets top billing with an extra distance feature that sees the winner pocketing a nice amount of cash.



And the tradition continues this Saturday, May 25 with a 75-lap/$1000-to-win feature run for the Streeters.



Expect this to be a closely knit race too as each of the five events run thus far have been in packed formation and five different winners to date as well. Randy Schlenker, Mark Deysher, Eric Kocher, Jon Moser and Johnny Bennett have all visited Victory Lane in 2019 and each of their respective wins have been thrillers and expect much of the same come this Saturday.



Included in the night’s line-up will be Modifieds, Late Models, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks.



Front gates open at 4:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. Children under 10 are free. Pits will open at 11:30 am. Early paid practice ($25 per car) will be from 12:30 to 3:30. Regular warm-ups begin at 4:15. Pit admission $30 members, $40 non-members. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:00 to 4:15.



Coming up on Saturday, June 1 is the annual Fan Appreciation Night at 5:00 pm. The admission is just $8 for a night of all seven divisions.



The rain-postponed Street Stock feature from the May 4 Ward Crozier Sr. Memorial is slated for June 8.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR