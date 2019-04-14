Macon Speedway 2019 Season Opener Results

Despite cold temperatures and threatened rain later in the evening, drivers and fans turned out to watch the season opener at the World's Fastest 1/5th mile dirt track. Macon Speedway hosted six racing classes and nearly 100 total racecars among those classes to put on an exciting show.

Terry Reed was the first feature winner of 2019 in the Archer's Alley Street Stock division. The former track champion looked dominate in his heat race win and got to the start on the pole. Despite closing the gap, runner up Bobby Beiler gave Reed a tough run.

The closest feature result of the evening came with the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds as Rodney Standerfer was good enough to stop defending champion Tommy Sheppard, Jr. from a late charge. Closing in the final laps, Sheppard attempted a slide job in the fourth turn but could not get it to stick as Standerfer was back on the gas out of the turn and regained the lead. Standerfer, the wily veteran, pulled away in the final lap. Prior to the race's beginning, Standerfer was slated to start second row inside but the pole sitter Blake Thompson pulled into the infield and was unable to compete.

Logan Moody won for the first time at Macon Speedway in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. Getting a front row starting spot, Moody did all he could to hold off Jake Little, who won the previous night at Lincoln Speedway, and with the help of some lapped traffic was able to secure the checkered flag at the end of the 20-lapper.

Tim Hancock is back. The former National Champion as well as track champion jumped out early and took advantage of the open track to pull away. The Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods will have their hands full this season if Hancock chooses to run a full slate instead of a partial schedule as he did last season.

Aaron Andruskevitch of Riverton took charge of the Micro Sprint feature on the third lap of the feature and drifted away from Aiden Purdue and the rest of the group as he coasted to a win. The Micro Sprints registered 22 cars for the most among the six divisions of the night.

Brady Reed and Michael McKay were neck and neck for the Hornet feature but Reed had just a little more to take the race and the first Hornets feature of the season.

Macon Speedway wishes to thank all those who braved the cold to join for the 74th consecutive season of racing during the Opening Night. Millikin University and their students were on hand as the sponsor and even had some students from other countries able to join on the judge's stand and wave flags during the night's features.

Next week, Macon Speedway hosts spectator drag races as well as dollar dogs & $2 beers at the racetrack.

Archer's Alley Street Stocks--1. Terry Reed (Decatur), 2. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound), 3. Darrell Dick (Monticello), 4. Gene Reed (Hammond), 5. Larry Russell, Jr. (Decatur), 6. Joshua Beal (Springfield), 7. Tommy Pickering (Cerro Gordo), 8. Jonathon Hall (Harristown), 9. Andy Zahnd (White Heath), 10. Fredie Thomas (Macon)

Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods--1. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 2. Nick Justice (Decatur), 3. Troy Medley (Pevely, MO), 4. Chad Evans (Mattoon), 5. Nathan Lynch (Hillsboro), 6. Brady Lynch (Hillsboro), 7. Adam Webb (Decatur), 8. Kevin Rench (Hillsboro), 9. Roy Magee (Springfield), 10. Tim Riech (Petersburg)

Micro Sprints presented by Bailey Chasis--1. Aaron Andruskevitch (Riverton), 2. Aiden Purdue (Clinton), 3. Luke Verardi (Taylorville), 4. Riley Goodno (Knoxville, IA), 5. Molly Day (Atwood), 6. Tyler Day (Atwood), 7. Jake Cheatham (Bethalto), 8. Tyler Rust (Evansville, IN), 9. Jacob Tipton (Decatur), 10. Tyler Duff (Weldon)

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds--1. Rodney Standerfer (Summerfield), 2. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin), 3. Rick Conoyer (St. Peters, MO), 4. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 5. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 6. Jared Thomas (Edinburg), 7. Michael Rauch (Decatur), 8. Alan Crowder (Elwin), 9. Josh Thomas (Edinburg), 10. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models--1. Logan Moody (Catlin), 2. Jake Little (Springfield), 3. Torin Mettille (Cullom), 4. Cody Maguire (Carlinville), 5. Chris Dick (Deland), 6. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 7. Colby Sheppard (Williamsville), 8. Colby Eller (Taylorville), 9. Blake Damery (Blue Mound), 10. Donny Koehler (Macon)

Hornets--1. Brady Reed (Decatur), 2. Michael McKay (Springfield), 3. Billy Mason (Brownstown), 4. Carter Dart (Springfield), 5. Tommy Eskew (Decatur), 6. Steve Stine (Stonington), 7. Marty Sullivan (Decatur), 8. Paul Peters (Pana), 9. Bill Basso (Athens), 10. Cook Crawford (Lincoln)

Macon Speedway PR